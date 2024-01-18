atNorth's State of the Art SWE01 Data Center Shortlisted in Two Categories at the Sustainability in Tech Awards 2024.

SWE01 has again been recognized in the industry for its innovative design and contribution to circular economy principles.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced its first industry recognition of 2024 as it is shortlisted in the 'Best Sustainable Customer Project' and 'Circular Economy Company of the Year' categories at the Sustainability in Tech Awards.

The Sustainability in Tech Awards recognize companies across the IT sector that are making a difference in the fight to stop global warming and contributing to advancements in the journey to Net Zero. The recognition highlights atNorth's continued dedication to championing sustainable data center solutions and is yet another tribute to the innovative design of its SWE01 campus in Sweden.

All new atNorth campuses are built with heat re-use technology and are direct liquid cooling enabled, and it is this commitment to finding the most sustainable solution to client requirements that distinguishes the business within the data center industry. SWE01 was launched in 2022 and was specifically designed to cater for AI and high performance workloads and accommodates the latest direct liquid cooling technology. It is also equipped with a world class heat reuse system that captures up to 85% of electricity used in the data center and feeds it back into the local district heating system in the form of hot water which can heat up to 20,000 apartments in the local area.

"We are thrilled to kickstart 2024 with recognition for our innovative data center solutions," says Stephen Donovan, Chief Development Officer, at atNorth. "As the demand for data center capacity continues to increase it is more important than ever to address the environmental impact of powering data center sites. We look forward to continuing to build new data centers and delivering our sustainable full-stack offering as the year continues."

atNorth is proud to have been recognized by many awarding bodies in 2023 including; the Edie Net Zero Awards, The 2023 Energy Awards , the DCS Awards, the Electrical Review and Data Center Review Excellence Awards, the Tech Capital Awards, , Infrastructure Masons Awards, Dell Technologies Partner Awards and the National Sustainability Awards.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and in Denmark in Q4 2024, as well as its tenth site ready for operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025.

For more information, visit atnorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

caroline@kitehillpr.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18907/3911125/2546146.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/atnorth/i/swe01-front-gates-1,c3258517 SWE01 front gates 1

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atnorths-state-of-the-art-swe01-data-center-shortlisted-in-two-categories-at-the-sustainability-in-tech-awards-2024-302038049.html