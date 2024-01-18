DJ Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIZ LN) Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2024 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.6902 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1460969 CODE: PRIZ LN ISIN: LU1931974429 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIZ LN Sequence No.: 298179 EQS News ID: 1817595 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 18, 2024 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)