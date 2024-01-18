DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (JARG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 50.5849 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14064 CODE: JARG LN ISIN: LU2469335025 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2469335025 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JARG LN Sequence No.: 298216 EQS News ID: 1817681 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 18, 2024 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)