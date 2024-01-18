Hikvision Digital Technology: Gaining the competitive edge in retail with AIoT technology

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers are under constant pressure to outperform their competition. In order to differentiate themselves, retailers must prioritize superior customer service, efficient operations, and a personalized touch. By harnessing the combined power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) - known as AIoT - retailers can overcome these challenges. Hikvision and Retail Customer Experience have collaborated to release a comprehensive white paper that explains how AIoT technology can help retailers stay ahead.

This technology fusion brings about intelligent video systems that provide actionable insights, leading to boosted efficiency and improved customer experiences. With the use of high-definition cameras and AI analytics, features like remote inspection and business intelligence become available, fine-tuning the shopping environment to meet consumer demands.

Remote audit solutions to streamline efficiency

Powered by AIoT video technology, remote audit solutions are streamlining how retail operations are managed. These solutions enable remote store inspections using CCTV, standardize procedures, and ensure adherence to company standards across branches. They present a cost-efficient alternative to physical audits, bringing down annual costs significantly.

Upgrading customer experience with business intelligence

Smart video solutions, powered by AIoT, offer valuable tools for analyzing in-store traffic patterns and effectively managing queues, thus enhancing the overall shopping experience. These insights also assist in making informed decisions regarding merchandising, staffing, and floor planning.

Improving parking experience and efficiency

By implementing automatic license plate recognition and efficient parking guidance systems, smart video solutions can alleviate driver stress and reduce operating costs for businesses. Moreover, these systems improve parking lot turnover rates, resulting in a smoother overall experience for customers.

AIoT stands out for its advanced analytics capabilities, allowing for more accurate insights, enabling intelligent and efficient decision-making, automating repetitive tasks, and enhancing customer service. Download the full white paper to discover how AIoT video technology can elevate retail operational efficiency.

