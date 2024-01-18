Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues update on Murray International Trust (MYI): Attractive offering of income and capital growth



Murray International Trust's (MYI's) three managers, Bruce Stout, Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick, have worked closely together since 2001, so it will be business as usual when Stout retires at the end of June. The trust has amassed considerable revenue reserves (equivalent to around one year's annual dividend) so was able to continue its progressive dividend policy during COVID; MYI returned to a covered dividend in FY22. Despite high inflation preventing real (above inflation) dividend growth in recent years, the trust now has an 18-year record of consecutive annual dividend growth and offers an attractive 4.6% dividend yield, which compares favourably with its peers in the AIC Global Equity Income sector, most of which, unlike MYI, can pay dividends out of capital. Portfolio turnover is relatively low as Stout, Connaghan and Fitzpatrick invest with a long-term perspective, seeking 'good businesses at good prices'. Decision-making is a collaborative, measured process, and all three managers must agree on a transaction before it goes ahead. Recent new positions include alcoholic beverage companies Diageo and Pernod Ricard, where share price weakness provided attractive entry points. Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors.



