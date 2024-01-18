DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2024 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1103.407 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 474652 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 298248 EQS News ID: 1817771 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1817771&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2024 04:10 ET (09:10 GMT)