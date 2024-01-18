DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2024 / 10:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2464.5755 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226031882 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 298321 EQS News ID: 1817919 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 18, 2024 04:12 ET (09:12 GMT)