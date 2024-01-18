DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2024 / 10:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.5327 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17307160 CODE: ALAU LN ISIN: LU1681045297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ALAU LN Sequence No.: 298304 EQS News ID: 1817885 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 18, 2024 04:14 ET (09:14 GMT)