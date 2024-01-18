Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
18.01.2024 | 11:24
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0033875286

Issuer Name

ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Mattioli Woods PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Leicester

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited
Mattioli Woods MWFunds held under Citi Bank Leicester United Kingdom
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Jan-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Jan-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.488726 0.000000 5.488726 20924067
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.005889 0.000000 6.005889

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0033875286 20924067 5.488726
Sub Total 8.A 20924067 5.488726%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1) Pershing Nominees Limited 0.749400 0.749400%
Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1) FNZ Nominees Limited 0.041100 0.041100%
Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds (chain 2) Citibank 4.698200 4.698200%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by Mattioli Woods plc on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 381,218,977.00

12. Date of Completion

18-Jan-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Newmarket


