BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
Director Declaration
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Mark Little, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director and the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited with effect from 17 January 2024.
Mr G Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Date: 18 January 2024