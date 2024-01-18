Anzeige
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
18.01.2024
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Director Declaration

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Mark Little, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director and the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited with effect from 17 January 2024.

Mr G Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Date: 18 January 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
