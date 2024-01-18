

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) said on Thursday that Indian carrier Akasa Air has placed an order for 150 more Boeing 737 MAX jets to expand its domestic and international network to meet growing demand.



Vinay Dube, Akasa Air founder and CEO, said: 'We are excited to announce this historic order for 150 new Boeing airplanes, increasing our total orders from Boeing to 226 jets.'



Since launching operations in 2022, the airline has captured around 4 percent of India's domestic market, serving 18 destinations with a fleet of 22 737 MAX jets.



Both 737 MAX variants will provide added capacity and range on new and existing routes, while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20 percent compared with the older-generation airplanes.



As Akasa Air aims to expand its network in India and South Asia, Boeing's 2023 Commercial Market outlook forecasts delivery of 2,705 new commercial airplanes over the next 20 years for the region.



BA was trading up by 1.77 percent at $206.66 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



