WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC):
Earnings: -$5.17 billion in Q4 vs. $1.61 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.85 in Q4 vs. $1.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 billion or $0.81 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.89 per share Revenue: $5.76 billion in Q4 vs. $6.26 billion in the same period last year.
