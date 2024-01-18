The figures for the 44th edition show the industry's weight over the past year, making FITUR the world's leading trade fair in terms of the number of participants and visitors.

Ecuador is participating as FITUR 2024 Partner Country in a record-breaking year that is bringing together a total of 9,000 participating companies, 152 countries and 806 exhibitors, which in terms of revenue for Madrid represents over €430 million.

The fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and taking place from 24 to 28 January, is growing in all its dimensions, most notably in international presence, with the official representation of 20 more countries than in 2023.

The 44th edition of the International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR, to be held in Madrid from 24 to 28 January, organised by IFEMA MADRID, reflects the growth experienced in recent months by the national and international tourism industry and lays the foundations for the consolidation of the sector during 2024.

An event that kick-starts the international calendar of tourism fairs and consolidates its leadership position with the support of all public and private agents in the tourism industry value chain, and which points to record figures in all its dimensions, with a total of 9,000 participating companies, 152 countries, and 806 exhibitors who will be presenting their offers over nine halls, one more than in 2023.

Likewise, FITUR's great response from the industry is also expected to be excellent in terms of attendance, with an estimated 150,000 professional visitors between Wednesday to Friday and 100,000 general public attendees over the weekend.

Also notable is the growth in international participation, one of the most important parameters for FITUR, bringing together 152 country participations in 2024, including 96 official destination representations.

In this way, the International Tourism Fair reflects the latest World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) forecasts of November 2023 to recover almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels in international tourism with revenues that could reach 1.4 trillion dollars by 2023.

One highlight is the commitment of FITUR Sports, being organised in collaboration with AFYDAD and with the global sponsorship of FRANCE 2024 OLYMPIC AND SPORTS DESTINATION.

In addition, FITUR will continue to make progress in digitisation by offering all the sections' conference programmes via streaming and making the FITUR Live Connect digital platform available to its professional participants.

