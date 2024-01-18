The "Germany Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Germany remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.3% during 2023-2027, increasing from US$4.86 billion in 2022 to reach US$8.51 billion by 2027.

This report helps in navigating the nuanced relationships between payment instruments and lending models, offering a detailed breakdown of transaction dynamics. Uncover the multifaceted nature of loans, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Complementing these insights, delve into consumer attitudes and behaviors, decoding the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices.

This report provides a thorough knowledge of alternative lending market dynamics, market size and forecast with more than 75+ KPIs. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Alternative Lending industry in Germany through 127 tables and 150 charts.

Below is a summary of key market segments:

Germany Economic Indicators

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

Germany Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

This report offers a comprehensive insight into the alternative lending market in Germany, covering the following key areas:

Comprehensive Market Intelligence : This report offers a thorough scrutiny of the alternative lending market in Germany, providing a deep dive into its size, growth potential, emerging trends, and key industry leaders. Investors and entrepreneurs can identify potential areas for market expansion, based on the payment instruments, finance models, and loan types covered in the report.

: This report offers a thorough scrutiny of the alternative lending market in Germany, providing a deep dive into its size, growth potential, emerging trends, and key industry leaders. Investors and entrepreneurs can identify potential areas for market expansion, based on the payment instruments, finance models, and loan types covered in the report. Economic Indicators : Access to Germany's economic indicators, including GDP, unbanked population, unemployment rate, and loan default rate, to empower your business with crucial data for market analysis and strategic planning.

: Access to Germany's economic indicators, including GDP, unbanked population, unemployment rate, and loan default rate, to empower your business with crucial data for market analysis and strategic planning. Industry Attractiveness Analysis : In-depth trend analyses for transaction value, average value, and transaction volume within the Germany alternative lending sector. This information aids in assessing the industry's appeal and potential for growth.

: In-depth trend analyses for transaction value, average value, and transaction volume within the Germany alternative lending sector. This information aids in assessing the industry's appeal and potential for growth. Strategic Segmentation Analysis : The report presents an extensive analysis of market segments based on financial models (P2P marketplace lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, debt-based securities, equity-based crowdfunding, real estate crowdfunding, and others), payment methods (cash, cheques, credit transfers, direct debits, debit cards, credit cards, and e-money) and end-users (consumers, businesses, and property).

: The report presents an extensive analysis of market segments based on financial models (P2P marketplace lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, debt-based securities, equity-based crowdfunding, real estate crowdfunding, and others), payment methods (cash, cheques, credit transfers, direct debits, debit cards, credit cards, and e-money) and end-users (consumers, businesses, and property). Growth Projections : The report contains future growth projections for the Germany alternative lending market, classified by end-user, financial model, and payment instrument. These projections offer insights into areas with growth potential within various market segments, aiding your company in strategy alignment and informed decision-making.

: The report contains future growth projections for the Germany alternative lending market, classified by end-user, financial model, and payment instrument. These projections offer insights into areas with growth potential within various market segments, aiding your company in strategy alignment and informed decision-making. Loan Type Analysis : A thorough examination of loan types, including B2C Loans (Personal Loans, Payroll Advances, Home Improvement, Education/Student Loans, Point of Sale, Auto Loans, Medical Loans) and B2B Loans (Lines of Credit, Merchant Cash Advance, Invoice Factoring, Revenue Financing), offering valuable market insights.

: A thorough examination of loan types, including B2C Loans (Personal Loans, Payroll Advances, Home Improvement, Education/Student Loans, Point of Sale, Auto Loans, Medical Loans) and B2B Loans (Lines of Credit, Merchant Cash Advance, Invoice Factoring, Revenue Financing), offering valuable market insights. Consumer Attitude and Behaviour Analysis: Get a closer look at consumer behaviour and attitude, segmented by age, income, and gender, which can aid in developing targeted marketing and lending strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Germany

