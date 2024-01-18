LR Health Beauty is pleased to announce the launch of its completely redesigned corporate website. With this step, the company is presenting its content in a refreshing, clearer, and more structured form that will benefit media representatives, the public, and, above all, LR sales partners. The corporate website of LR not only serves as an international business card, but also as a central point of contact for all countries in which the company is active. In addition, it is now even better aligned with the needs and expectations of the global community.

An outstanding feature of the new design is the implementation of the "mobile first" approach. This enables unrestricted access to all information on the website via tablet and smart-phone. The website adapts seamlessly to any format, ensuring an optimised user experience on all devices.

The homepage is divided into two sections, "Business Model" and "Company", with a link to the LR e-shop and the LR sales partner page. The latter continues to serve as a digital business card for interested parties. In the "Company" section, interested parties can find information divided into the categories "About us", "Aloe Vera Expert", "LR Worldwide", "LR Global Kids Fund", "Compliance", "Sustainability", "Investor Relations", and "Vacancies". Career starters and job seekers can access the HR page directly via the vacancies category, which offers a comprehensive overview of entry-level opportunities, vacancies, and employee benefits in line with the guiding principle of the company ("More quality for your life").

"Our aim was to create a platform that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also offers the best possible orientation and outstanding user experience, in other words, convenient access to information. The new structure of the corporate website helps us to communicate current topics even more clearly, for example via the slider on the front page", says Nele Hütte, Director eCommerce Digital Solutions.

The new website was created with the active support of internal employees and two dedicated agencies. The agency "neteleven" was responsible for the implementation of the content management system. The agency "Valantic" provided support for the system landscape. The concept for the new website, the UX design, and the layout of the site were mainly developed internally by LR.

Visit our new website at www.LRworld.com and discover the wealth of information about LR, which is now accessible even more intuitively.

