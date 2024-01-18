BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 17 January 2024 were:

203.93p Capital only

204.63p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 24,160 ordinary shares on 16th January 2024, the Company has 79,389,777 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,971,528 shares which are held in Treasury.