Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Order from Oil City Iron Works for Its CleanTech Laser Cleaning System

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) (LPC), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announced today that it received an order from Oil City Iron Works (OCIW).

"The laser cleaning system purchased by Oil City Iron Works was a perfect fit for the array of optimized foundry services they offer," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "Unparalleled expertise has earned the foundry a rejection rate of less than 1% annually, and their selection of LPC as a trusted supplier is indicative of our technology's increased adoption in this industry where safety, quality and customer satisfaction are number one goals."

The Corsicana, Texas-based foundry, patternmaker and CNC machine shop has delivered a complete range of molding and casting solutions for more than a century. Their customer list features most of the major companies in the oil, gas, energy and general mining markets.

Specializing in gray and ductile iron castings, Oil City Iron Works chose Laser Photonics' CleanTech LPC-1000-CTHS laser cleaning system as their preferred cleaning solution because the technology presented them with a non-abrasive, eco-friendly, cost-effective and operator-safe cleaning method. This single-axis CleanTech laser cleaning system will be implemented into their operations to reduce the time needed for cleaning and maintenance, leading to lower costs and reduced maintenance times.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS

The CleanTech LPC-1000-CTHS by Laser Photonics is a portable 1000W handheld laser that is the perfect tool for laser cleaning, roughing and finishing across a wide variety of surfaces like iron, steel, aluminum and more. This handheld laser cleaning system utilizes the latest class IV fiber laser technology to provide superior results while being safer and more eco-friendly when compared to traditional abrasive cleaning methods.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

