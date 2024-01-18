Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Woodbine Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Woodbine") announces that it has made a dual application (the "Application") to the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission (collectively, the "Securities Commissions"), pursuant to Section 21 of National Policy 11-206 - Process for Cease to be a Reporting Issuer Applications, for an exemption order (the "Order") that the Company cease to be a reporting issuer in all jurisdictions of Canada (the "Relief Sought").

The Relief Sought is subject to the Application being approved and the Order being issued by the Securities Commissions.

About Woodbine Resources Corp.

Woodbine is engaged in the development and exploration of the Babs Property. The Babs Property is comprised of ten (10) contiguous mining claims covering approximately 3,759.9 hectares and is located in the Omineca Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia.

For more information please contact:

James Walchuck

CEO, President & Director

778.400-8819

info@woodbineresources.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by Woodbine and the consideration to be paid to Woodbine. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although Woodbine believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Woodbine can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in Woodbine's disclosure documents which can be found under Woodbine's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194662

SOURCE: Woodbine Resources Corp.