Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has secured another real estate location for Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a fresh smoothie bowl, acai bowls, smoothies and delicious breakfast waffles quick serve restaurant.



"On October 26th , 2023 we announced a five-unit franchise agreement for our Heal Wellness brand in Alberta, and today we are pleased to announce our second secured real estate location of that agreement. With the first Heal Wellness location in Alberta being in the City of Sherwood Park, our second location will be on 112th St at the front door of University of Alberta Campus including University of Alberta Hospital ("U of A")", said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.



"U of A is in the top 5 ranked universities in Canada and is home to more than 42,000 students which provides huge organic foot traffic and exposure to the Heal Wellness brand. Being at the campus provides us with the perfect customer demographic for our smoothies and smoothie bowl offerings. We look forward to becoming a part of the university meal program that will further accelerate our retail adoption to the 42,000 student base that is growing on an annual basis. I have been working in this industry for over 25 years and this is the first time I have been able to secure a space on 112th St, at the front door of U of A, what a great day for Happy Belly".



"This signing signifies our third (3) location of Heal in Western Canada, and with this location being in a university/college environment we ideally plan many more over time as the brand grows. We continue to leverage our previous franchising experience to accelerate the organic growth of all our brands globally. As our stable of emerging QSR brands continues to grow, so does our ability and means to secure prime real estate locations across Canada."



"With possession taking place in Q2 2024, we are just getting started to increase our footprint in Western Canada as this is our third secured real estate location for Heal in Western Canada in the last few months (out of fifty (50) committed through our area development agreements in AB and BC). We anticipate a significant number of openings in 2024 across Canada."



"We look forward to continuing to execute on our franchising model as we accelerate our growth organically and inorganically through accretive M&A. The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand is a prime example of our ability to execute an asset light franchise model. As free cash flow increases from the brand, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development schedule with supplemental growth coming from our franchise program. We are just getting started."

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was created out of a passion and mission to serve quick, fresh wellness foods that power and support a busy, active lifestyle. Currently, we are pleased to offer a wide variety of smoothie bowls, smoothies, and delicious breakfast waffles. We are proud to highlight that every superfood ingredient in the Heal Wellness menu is carefully selected with the intention of fueling the body with a reduced ecological.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

