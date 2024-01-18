

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $175 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% to $800 million from $882 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $175 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $800 Mln vs. $882 Mln last year.



