Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Secures Over $3 Million in Public Safety and Licensing Contracts

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced that its Public Safety and Licensing Division has recently secured three public safety and licensing contracts totaling approximately $3 million in total contract value.

PAVE Mobility ("PAVE") is a parking technology company that provides various parking solutions to businesses and organizations. PAVE licenses Rekor's Vehicle Recognition SDK to enable accurate license plate and vehicle recognition within their parking compliance systems. Rekor's Vehicle Recognition SDK runs locally on a customer's own hardware device and securely integrates directly into their existing applications. This latest contract represents an expansion of the relationship between Rekor and PAVE. "As the parking industry's leading LPR service provider, we appreciate Rekor's accuracy and look forward to our expanded partnership," said Fred Bredemeyer, CEO of PAVE.

Additionally, after vigorous testing of top traditional license plate reading companies across the industry, the Mt. Juliet Police Department (MJPD) selected Rekor Scout®, our state-of-the-art AI-driven public safety platform, to helm its Guardian Shield Program. Rekor Scout's automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) allows officers to accelerate investigations and close more cases faster.

Under a contract extension with Rekor, Guardian Shield will continue to be the community's ALPR program, which alerts law enforcement regarding vehicles associated with crimes and vehicles of interest on their hotlist. Rekor Edge Series systems preloaded with Rekor Scout's recognition algorithms are installed at every entrance and exit for major intersections in the Mt. Juliet community.

Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, the Mt. Juliet community has grown tremendously over the last decade, with over 35,000 residents who now call it home. MJPD has 79 full-time employees and nearly 50 volunteers committed to the safety of residents and visitors by providing the best possible services to protect the community.

According to MJPD Deputy Chief of Police Tyler Chandler, vehicle burglaries were rising across the Nashville region. The major problem was that vehicle theft offenders were fleeing Nashville to suburban Mt. Juliet. Deputy Chief Chandler sought a vehicle recognition solution to assist law enforcement in keeping the community safe.

Under another new contract, a prominent police department in Maryland has chosen the Rekor Scout platform to enhance public safety in one of the state's most populous counties. This department serves a population of over one million within the Washington DC metropolitan area and comprises approximately 2000 sworn officers and ground support personnel.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data - laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

