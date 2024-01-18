Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.01.2024 | 13:46
Introducing Languisity: A Simultaneous Real-Time Language Translation Tool by Edusity

Unlock the Potential to Communicate Without Boundaries

KATY, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edusity proudly introduces Languisity, a revolutionary real-time language translation tool designed for seamless communication during webinars. This cutting-edge platform empowers participants worldwide to choose their language, breaking down barriers and enabling global communication for presenters.

Languisity, an integrated part of our e-learning platform, transforms webinars into dynamic and inclusive global experiences. Co-Founder Arvind Betala expresses excitement, stating that Languisity addresses real-world challenges faced by global organizations. The goal is to empower businesses to communicate seamlessly, break down barriers, and unlock new possibilities on a global scale.

Key Features of Languisity:

  1. Real-time Translation Services: Seamlessly accurate language translation tailored to the needs of your global organization.
  2. Effortless Communication: Break through linguistic barriers with instant language translation, expanding your ability to communicate with anyone globally.
  3. Dynamic Global Webinars: Languisity transforms global webinars into smooth, productive, and inclusive experiences with instant translation and user-friendly collaboration features.
  4. Multi-lingual Communication: Languisity eliminates language barriers for international teams or students, making global webinars efficient, effective, and truly global.

Languisity is now available for those seeking enhanced communication and collaboration across languages. Explore more at www.edusity.com/languisity.

About Edusity

Edusity, a pioneer in educational technology, is committed to transforming global communication and collaboration through innovative solutions for seamless real-time learning. With a focus on cutting-edge methodologies and user-centric design, Edusity empowers businesses to thrive in a globally connected world.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06ca202a-7631-4b09-9b3f-d70f0a384e60


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
