Constitution Capital Partners, a global alternative asset manager focused on middle market private assets, is excited to announce the availability of the Constitution Capital Access Fund (the "Access Fund") on iCapital's1 Marketplace.

"We are thrilled to partner with iCapital and expand the reach of the Constitution Capital Access Fund," said John Guinee, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Constitution Capital. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide individuals access to investments that were traditionally only available to institutional investors. The Access Fund is designed to reduce the challenges of investing in traditional private equity vehicles by offering a lower commitment minimum of $25,000, simplified tax reporting (1099 form) and monthly subscriptions."

Constitution Capital Partners, founded in 2008, has a long history of generating value in its private equity strategies for large institutional investors. In October 2022, the firm launched the Access Fund, a registered closed-end tender offer fund that is designed to offer accredited investors and qualified clients access to the same type of high-quality, diversified, private market assets through a single allocation.

"96% of Advisors plan to allocate the same or more to private equity in the next 12 months.2 That's the easy part. The hard part is selecting the right fund," said Mark Mezzanotte, Managing Director and Head of US Intermediary Distribution at Constitution. "The common thread amongst Access Fund buyers is the desire to own a fully seasoned portfolio on day one. That's what we built; a private equity portfolio diversified by strategy, sector, geography, and vintage year, minimizing the effects of cash drag and the J-Curve. It's a one-of-a-kind solution."

The Access Fund makes direct investments in private companies, as well as investments in primary and secondary private equity funds. For additional information on the Access Fund, please visit www.ccaf.com or contact us at 978-749-9600.

iCapital's Marketplace provides an all-digital investment platform that connects financial advisors with alternative investment opportunities offered by the world's largest investment providers. The inclusion of the Access Fund on iCapital's Marketplace further enriches the platform's diverse investment offerings. This partnership aims to cater to the evolving needs of Advisors seeking private markets investment opportunities for their clients' asset allocation.

About Constitution Capital Partners

Constitution Capital Partners, with offices in Boston and New York, is a leading alternative asset manager focused on private equity and private credit investments. The firm is a disciplined, value-oriented investor with a demonstrated track record of consistently generating risk-adjusted returns. The firm is led by an experienced, cohesive team of investment professionals with significant experience investing in partnerships, direct equity, and opportunistic credit. For more information about Constitution Capital, please visit www.ccaf.com.

Distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. For a copy of the Fund's prospectus, subscription document, and fact sheet, please visit www.ccaf.com or call 978-749-9600. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Vintage year refers to the year in which the first investment of a fund is made or the initial investment into a company is made.

J-curve refers to a plot of an investment's performance versus time that depicts an initial loss followed by increasingly positive values, producing a trendline that resembles the letter "J".

An investment in the Fund should be considered illiquid. An investment in the Fund is not suitable for investors who need access to the money they invest. Although the Fund may offer to repurchase a limited amount of its shares via quarterly tender offers, the Fund's shares will not be redeemable, transferrable, or otherwise exchangeable at an investor's option. As a result, an investor may not be able to sell or otherwise liquidate its shares. There can be no assurance that the Fund will conduct tender offers in any particular period and investors may be unable to tender their shares for repurchase for an indefinite period of time. Additional Fund risks include, but are not limited to: the fund shares are subject to substantial restrictions on transferability and may not be transferred or resold except as summarized in the Prospectus and permitted under the Fund's agreement and declaration of trust, dependence on the Adviser and key personnel that could impact the Fund if changes occur, restrictions on transfers, non-diversification of investments, valuation risks, strategy-specific risks, and portfolio investment risks.

_________________________ 1 iCapital, Inc. (together with its affiliates, "iCapital"). 2 2023 iCapital Financial Advisor Survey: Alternative Investments Closer to Core, August 17, 2023.

