BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) is up over 28% at $1.09. Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) is up over 20% at $1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) is up over 17% at $62.30. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (HOVR) is up over 12% at $2.66. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is up over 10% at $2.24. American Well Corporation (AMWL) is up over 8% at $1.15. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) is up over 7% at $8.99. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) is up over 7% at $2.32. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) is up over 6% at $4.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is up over 5% at $108.40. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is up over 5% at $24.60. Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) is up over 5% at $3.34. Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is up over 5% at $3.11.
In the Red
Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NCAC) is down over 19% at $9.39. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is down over 16% at $2.29. Adagene Inc. (ADAG) is down over 11% at $3.54. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATAK) is down over 10% at $3.80. Discover Financial Services (DFS) is down over 9% at $98.69. SurgePays, Inc. (SURG) is down over 9% at $5.96. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) is down over 9% at $4.07. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is down over 7% at $1.10. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) is down over 6% at $1.39. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) is down over 5% at $2.28. Spectaire Holdings Inc. (SPEC) is down over 5% at $2.13. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (YGF) is down over 5% at
