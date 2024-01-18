The "Strategic Analysis of Future Passenger Car Cockpit Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study examines the evolution of passenger vehicle cockpit technologies from conventional systems to smart systems with digital user interfaces.

This shift is attributed to the growing demand for connectivity and entertainment services for the driver and other occupants. The adoption of advanced autonomous driving functionalities has paved the way for utilizing the vehicle transit time to be more productive and engaging for the occupants, redefining the passenger vehicle as a personalized living space rather than just a means of transport.

This study provides an overview of the smart cockpit systems provided by key solution providers in North America and Europe. As smart cockpit systems undergo constant development in technology and services, solution providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) offer unique features and personalization to gain a competitive edge and establish a distinct value proposition.

The different smart cockpit features available in the vehicles of key OEMs and developments in car cockpits in concept vehicles have also been covered. The study identifies the factors driving and restraining growth in this space and concludes by highlighting the opportunities emerging from the changes in this industry for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Car Cockpit Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Passenger Car Cockpit Components Overview

Passenger Car Cockpit Key Components and Systems

Passenger Car Cockpit Key Components and Systems Description

Passenger Car Cockpit Ecosystem

Trends, Strategies, and Challenges

Digital Cockpit Current Trends and Future Outlook

Cockpit OEMs' Strategy and Technology Matrix

Challenges of Digital Cockpit Development

OEM Cockpit Technologies

Sony Honda Mobility's (SHM) AFEELA Concept Vehicle Background

AFEELA Prototype Cockpit Features

Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Concept and Background

Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Features

BMW Concept Vehicles and Cockpit of the Future

BMW's Cockpit of the Future

Volkswagen ID.7 Cockpit Features

Peugeot Inception Cockpit Features

Mercedes Cockpit Features

Volvo Cockpit Features

Xpeng Cockpit Features

NIO Cockpit Features

Audi Concept Cars and Cockpit Features

Future Passenger Car Cockpit Features from Major OEMs Summary

Digital Cockpit Solution Providers

Digital Cockpit Platforms of Major Solution Providers

Visteon Smart Cockpit Module Components and Features

Continental Smart Cockpit Module Components and Features

Bosch Smart Cockpit Module Components and Features

Benchmarking of Cockpit Solution Providers for Key OEMs

Key Cockpit Features and Solution Providers by Vehicle Model

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 Cockpit Entertainment

Growth Opportunity 2 Personalization

Growth Opportunity 3 HWW as an Integrated Feature

The Last Word

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Audi

BMW

Bosch

Chrysler

Continental

Mercedes

NIO

Peugeot

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM)

Visteon

Volkswagen

Volvo

Xpeng

