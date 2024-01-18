Atlantic City Electric's Workforce Development Program Paving a Path for Atlantic City Residents

By Candice Womer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / At Atlantic City Electric, workforce development is shaping the future of the energy industry through various programs that support the growth of our future energy workforce, while directly impacting the lives of those we serve. As part of that commitment, we joined together with the City of Atlantic City, creating the Atlantic City Infrastructure Program (ACIP), which provides Atlantic City residents a path to energy sector careers and ultimately changes the economic trajectory for these residents and their families. The program focuses on members from the under-resourced population in Atlantic City, enabling participants to gain utility training and work-ready skills and upon successful program completion, graduates are given the opportunity to interview for a role with the company or one of our contractors of choice.

In February 2023, the first cohort of 26 residents graduated from the program and were honored with their families and numerous officials from the region. The second cohort is now underway, and we look forward to seeing how each participant continues growing professionally through the program- and for years to come.

Check out the video below to learn more about the life-changing impacts ACIP is having on Atlantic City residents and the energy industry.

