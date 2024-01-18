

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM), a health insurance company, Thursday announced the lowering of its earnings outlook for fiscal 2023. The company cited an increase in Medicare Advantage medical cost trends, driven by higher than anticipated inpatient utilization especially in November and December as key reasons.



Following this news, shares are trending down around 14 percent in pre-market activity.



The firm now expects earnings per share of around $20 or around $26.09 in adjusted earnings per share for the full year.



Previously, the company had expected earnings of at least $26.31 per share and adjusted earnings per share of $28.25 for the full year.



In pre-market activity, Humana shares are trading at $384.74, down 14.14% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken