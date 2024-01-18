Anzeige
18.01.2024
David J. Willis Attorney - LoneStarLandLaw.com: Attorney David J. Willis Announced Publication of the 2024 Edition of His Book 'Real Estate Law & Asset Protection for Texas Real Estate Investors'

2024 edition of Real Estate Law & Asset Protection for Texas Real Estate Investors includes updates reflecting changes in Texas real estate law and practice

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Houston Attorney David J. Willis of LoneStarLandLaw.com announced publication of the 2024 Edition of his popular book entitled Real Estate Law & Asset Protection for Texas Real Estate Investors. The new volume includes significant updates in legislation, case law, and rules issued by administrative agencies, as well as strategic advice on investing and asset protection.

Real Estate Law & Asset Protection for Texas Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Law & Asset Protection for Texas Real Estate Investors
2024 edition of Real Estate Law & Asset Protection for Texas Real Estate Investors includes updates reflecting changes in Texas real estate law and practice.

Previous editions of Real Estate Law & Asset Protection for Texas Real Estate Investors have received multiple 5-star reviews from investors, attorneys, and real estate professionals all over Texas. Readers have found it to be an excellent reference, bringing relevant state and federal law together in one easy-to-read and accessible 784-page volume. The 2024 edition is available on Amazon as both an e-book and paperback.

The focus of David J. Willis' law practice is the intersection of real estate law and asset protection, and he has pioneered the use of numerous creative techniques and entity structures in this field. Mr. Willis has 40+ years of experience in Texas real estate transactions and litigation. He is board-certified in both residential real estate law and commercial real estate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is also a licensed real estate broker. His many articles on Texas real estate law, business law, and asset protection can be found on his website, LoneStarLandLaw.com.

Contact Information

David Willis
Attorney
lonestarlandlaw@aol.com
713-621-3100

SOURCE: David J. Willis, Attorney

