LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Helpware is proud to announce Helpware's strategic Digital Business Transformation initiative, focusing on empowering our dedicated teams with advanced AI solutions.

This move ensures better, technologically supercharged support to meet our clients' evolving needs. Our enhanced Service Portfolio now includes AI-based Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems, chatbots for 24/7 support, and human-like interactions through tailored Large Language Models (LLMs) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools, including top-noch accent-neutralisation AI-empowered technologies. Additionally, leveraging Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in our operations allows our front-line employees to concentrate on more complex and creative tasks, delivering superior results and customized solutions.

"At Helpware, we firmly believe that our greatest asset is our people, and this initiative is a testament to that belief. We're leading the way in AI-driven industry transformation, ensuring top-tier, efficient, and empathetic service at every touchpoint," states Robert Nash, CEO of Helpware. "At Helpware, we're not just following the wave of tech progress; we're actually defining it within our industry. This Digital Business Transformation symbolizes much more than a mere system enhancement - it embodies our unwavering commitment to both our clients and our staff. We're dedicated to consistently delivering services that are not only efficient and of the highest quality but also deeply empathetic, at every touchpoint."

Helpware's Digital Business Transformation initiative marks a significant step toward a future where technology and human expertise combine to create unparalleled customer and employee experiences.

About Helpware: Helpware is a BPO powerhouse, offering a comprehensive range of services including customer support, AI operations, back office, content moderation, and more, and serving companies across multiple industries. Helpware prides itself on a global team that speaks over 40 languages and specializes in delivering innovative solutions for complex business challenges. Headquartered in Lexington, KY, the company operates from 18 locations in 10 countries, ensuring top-notch service for its clients.

Contacts:

www.helpware.com

LinkedIn

Facebook

Contact Information

Alexei Piskunov

VP of Marketing

alexei@helpware.com

(099) 410 99 66

SOURCE: Helpware

View the original press release on newswire.com.