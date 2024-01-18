The Financial Revolutionist Announces Strategic Partnership with Marcel van Oost

Leading Fintech Newsletters Partner to Strengthen Broader Fintech Community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / The Financial Revolutionist (The FR), a leading destination for fintech insights, analysis and data, has entered into a strategic partnership with Marcel van Oost - a prominent fintech social media commentator, investor and entrepreneur - and his popular " Connecting the dots in FinTech " newsletters.

The FR and Van Oost's "Connecting the dots in FinTech" newsletters will share select coverage across audiences - offering a wider range of news to more than 130,000 combined global subscribers spanning the globe as well as and nearly 150,000 social media followers.

Connecting the dots readers will gain access to The FR's proprietary tech - such as Event Analyzer , which supports business leaders in making more informed decisions around industry events, and participate in The FR's curated networking event series .

"We're excited about this relationship, which I think will benefit The Financial Revolutionist and Connecting the dots in FinTech readers in a variety of ways," said Harvey Hudes , CEO of The Financial Revolutionist. "I have tremendous respect for the loyal following Marcel has built in such a short period, and there are many ways we will collaborate given our complementary areas of focus. We built The FR to be a hub for making connections and to foster ideas. I am confident the partnership with Connecting the dots in FinTech will further that mission."

Subscribers to the Connecting the dots newsletters will benefit from The FR's original reporting, which offers in-depth analysis on trending topics across the fintech landscape. Van Oost will also join as a contributor to The FR, where he will provide a global perspective on the latest fintech news and trends.

"I am delighted to announce an exciting new chapter for Connecting the dots in FinTech, as we enter into a partnership with The Financial Revolutionist," said Marcel van Oost, founder of Connecting the dots in FinTech. "This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to deliver top-tier fintech news and bring the fintech community together. Together, we aim to bridge the gap between local insights and global trends, delivering a well-rounded perspective to our readers. We look forward to expanding our reach and enhancing our offerings with this partnership."

To subscribe to The Financial Revolutionist, visit https://thefr.com/subscribe .

To subscribe to Connecting the dots in FinTech, visit https://www.connectingthedotsinfin.tech/#/portal/ .

About The Financial Revolutionist

The Financial Revolutionist is the destination for more than 27,000 leaders who expect decisive insights, analysis, and data related to financial technology and economic modernization.

The FR's flagship newsletter centers around original reporting, highlighting key developments in fintech: from investment trends, to pivotal regulatory developments, to innovative product strategies.

The FR's proprietary tech - such as Event Analyzer and an extensive fintech deals database - supports business leaders in making more informed decisions around industry events and investment strategies.

To learn more, visit www.thefr.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Connecting the dots in Fintech

Connecting the dots in FinTech is the go-to source for all things fintech. We are a useful resource for investors, entrepreneurs, journalists, consultants and regulators within the fintech and digital banking space. ??Through our community channels, you get to boost your career by educating yourself, interacting and building relations with like-minded FinTechFanatics.

To learn more, visit www.connectingthedotsinfin.tech/ , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

info@thefr.com

SOURCE: The Financial Revolutionist





