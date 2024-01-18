All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. Unveils Strategic Initiatives and New Office Location in Delray Beach, FL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH), a leading US-based company listed on OTC Pink, dedicated to providing cutting-edge 21st Century Enhanced Fintech and IT Services, continues to grow and expand its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions announces a series of significant developments poised to shape the company's trajectory in 2024.

The company is delighted to introduce GreenGrowth CPAs (https://greengrowthcpas.com/) as its independent auditor, marking a crucial step towards ensuring transparency and financial integrity. Concurrently, All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. is changing its fiscal year end from January 31st to December 31st, streamlining its financial reporting for greater efficiency.

In the spirit of growth and innovation, All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. is proud to announce the signing of a lease for a new office location in Delray Beach, FL. This strategic move, just 50 minutes from the company's existing location in Miami, involves a spacious 450 square feet office space. The expansion reflects the company's commitment to providing exceptional services and solutions while fostering a collaborative work environment.

"All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. is excited to embark on this journey of expansion and progress," said Massimo Travagli CFO of All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. "Our new office in Delray Beach signifies our dedication to staying at the forefront of the fintech - mobile analytics industry, ensuring proximity to key markets, and enhancing our ability to serve our clients effectively."

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. has consistently focused on the future possibilities of AI, Blockchain, Cloud, and Data (ABCD), the underlying technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution. The company's commitment to innovation is evident in its offerings, including Professional Digital Asset Exchange, Reliable Mobile Payment Systems, Affordable Mobile Voice and Data Applications, New-Era Merchant Services, E-Banking, Monetization Technologies, Hotspot Gateway Solutions, and IOT Applications for Smart Cities. The Metaverse Division (information and content) includes an enriched and immersive white label proprietary Metaverse platform to access products, services, content, entertainment, information, customer support, and more in a virtual 3D interface.

In navigating the challenges of the market, All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. has demonstrated resilience and innovation, emphasizing a customer-first approach. The company's deep understanding of blockchain, finance, and IT security positions it as a leader in the industry.

As the company progresses into 2024, it remains committed to its mission of serving customers, shareholders, and society at large. The forward-looking statements included in this release underscore the company's optimism, acknowledging potential risks while affirming its dedication to transparent communication and ongoing development.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding ATMH's plans, objectives, future opportunities for ATMH's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding ATMH's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond ATMH's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Further Information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Amy Samantha Gonzalez

inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Massimo Meneghello, President

Company Telephone: (888) 350-4660

Company Website: http://allthingsmobileanalytic.com

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

