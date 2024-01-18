DAHLIN Architecture Planning Interiors: DAHLIN Expands C-Suite with Three Executive Promotions

The new roles will focus on strategizing business scalability for DAHLIN as it continues to grow

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Looking to strategically position itself for continued growth and scalability, DAHLIN Architecture | Planning | Interiors is expanding its C-Suite with the promotion of Emily Bonato as Chief Operating Officer, Vanessa Yust as Chief Marketing Officer, and Gabriela Eaton as Chief People Officer. Bonato, Yust, and Eaton join President Nancy Keenan and Chief Financial Officer Tim Williams in DAHLIN's C-Suite, where they will lead and implement the strategic direction set forth annually by the company's Board of Directors with the goal of continuing the company's recent growth into new regional markets and industries.

DAHLIN's C-Suite

DAHLIN's broadened, five-person executive leadership team, all specialized professionals with diverse areas of expertise, will strengthen the company's approach to making intentional decisions that respond quickly to market and business changes, prioritizing the needs of the company, its clients, and its employees. The team will meet weekly to assess the financial health of the business and will be able to keep the company nimble through the implementation of informed, collaborative and quick decisions-a longtime hallmark that has helped define and differentiate DAHLIN through the years.

The C-Suite's expert guidance, counsel, and support will be a signpost of professionalism and accountability for senior leadership, aligning company strategy with core values and organizational objectives and priorities across all levels. This expanded company structure will allow for additional investment in research and development that focuses on the needs of the clients and end users, allowing DAHLIN designers to offer more intentional and functional design solutions. Technical teams will also be able to better focus their work, giving them the space to deliver strategically driven expertise and client services that meet and exceed client needs.

"As we look to the future, we feel like now is the perfect time to re-assess the diversity of our executive team and to expand its roles and responsibilities, which above all else will help us to scale into new sectors and across new regions," said Nancy Keenan, President of DAHLIN. "This expanded C-Suite comes after careful consideration of what kind of leadership team will help us reach our strategic business goals and better serve our clients' needs, which has always been among our top priorities. As we've worked hard to evolve DAHLIN as a company over the last several years, I've become very close with Emily, Vanessa, and Gabriela. I couldn't be prouder to work with such an accomplished group of leaders and look forward to collaborating with them to help grow our business and steer this company toward even greater accomplishments in the years to come."

Emily Bonato's promotion to COO comes after working for DAHLIN for over two decades as a Principal/Senior Architect, overseeing quality assurance processes that uphold DAHLIN's legacy of design. CMO Vanessa Yust joined DAHLIN in 2019 and has served most recently as Senior Director - Branding, leading firm-wide strategy of integrated brand communications across all channels of marketing, business development and cultural activities. CPO Gabriela Eaton joined DAHLIN in 2014 and has served as Senior Director - People & Culture, helping to create a workplace that attracts and enables creative talent to thrive.

Emily Bonato, Chief Operating Officer, DAHLIN

Vanessa Yust, Chief Marketing Officer, DAHLIN

Gabriela Eaton, Chief People Officer, DAHLIN

The expansion of DAHLIN's C-Suite comes a few months after the expansion of its Austin office and over a year after DAHLIN established a permanent presence in the Texas state capitol. It's also over a year following the firm's acquisition of San Diego-based Design Line Interiors. Together, these strategic growth moves reflect DAHLIN's scalability and commitment to fulfilling the demand for creative design solutions that enrich communities and cultivating the best talent in diverse regions of the country.

About DAHLIN

DAHLIN Architecture | Planning | Interiors is a diverse architecture, planning and interiors practice of 180+ multicultural professionals who share a Passion for PlaceTM. The firm works with developers, municipalities, and private clients, focusing on numerous sectors including homebuilding, multifamily and mixed-use, affordable housing, senior living, commercial, civic, education, healthcare, and interiors. Since 1976, DAHLIN has been committed to excellence in design - best demonstrated through long-term client relationships and award-winning, financially successful, and sustainable design solutions. The firm maintains locations in Irvine, Pleasanton, and San Diego, California; Bellevue, Washington; Salt Lake City; Utah; Austin, Texas and Beijing and Shanghai, China. Visit: www.dahlingroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Eric Podolsky

(617) 694.6411

epodolsky@newgroundco.com

# # #

SOURCE: DAHLIN Architecture Planning Interiors

View the original press release on accesswire.com