Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to present a summary of the surface mapping program conducted in 2023 within the Tremblay area. Throughout the summer and fall of 2023, Dryden Gold conducted an initial mapping and sampling program across the northern segment of the Dryden property, recognized as the Tremblay Area (Figure 1). The Tremblay Area is approximately 300 km2 and is part of Dryden Gold's strategic land package which covers over 48,000 hectares. The program's objective was to comprehensively survey and map the terrain, enhancing the understanding of access logistics for exploration purposes, identifying potential gold-hosting rock formations, and delineating potential deposit styles within the northern section of the land package.

"While our primary focus lies in exploring the Gold Rock Camp, it remains pivotal for us to delineate a target pipeline and demonstrate the exploration potential for the entire land package. It is key for us to gain a better understanding of the potential types of deposits hosted on the Dryden Gold property and explore the ground with a very systematic and structured approach. We will rank and rate the exploration targets based on multiple criteria, strategically select grassroots targets for further exploration and identify areas for property expansion." stated Maura Kolb, the President and Head of Exploration for the Company.

Program details

The mapping and sampling initiative utilized logging roads for access and navigated the Wabigoon chain of lakes waterways. Sample collection prioritized obtaining representative samples for a comprehensive regional geochemical study with a focused on gathering samples related to observed alteration and/or mineralization. While the results from the geochemical sampling are currently pending, our geology team is actively engaged in interpreting the findings specific to each region. By integrating the latest geochemical findings with the 2022 airborne magnetic survey conducted over the Tremblay property, Dryden Gold aims to delineate specific areas warranting further exploration activities. The total number of samples collected for Gold and multi-element geochemistry assay during this program was 221 surface rock samples. From these samples, a subset of representative samples was also analyzed for whole rock geochemistry to aid in the understanding of the geological settings in the northern portion of the property.

The northern section of the property, known as the Tremblay Area, encompasses various distinct target zones. These include Hyndman, Sandybeach, Avery, Tabor, and Turtlepond. Each of these target areas possesses a unique geological setting, yet all align with Dryden Gold's overarching thesis, emphasizing the correlation between gold mineralization and major structural features such as the Manitou Dinorwic Deformation Zone or the Wabigoon Fault.

Figure 1: Dryden Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/194699_0cad322b04ed1b1d_001full.jpg

The Company has prepared and filed a technical report in respect of the Dryden Gold Properties titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Dryden Gold Project" and dated effective September 6, 2023, prepared for the Company by Calvin Church, P.Geo, a copy of which can also be found under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition & consolidation, exploration success and merger & acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominate strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Trey Wasser CEO

email: twasser@drydengold.com

phone: 940-368-8337

Maura Kolb, M.Sc.. P. Geo., President

Email: mjkolb@drydengold.com

Phone: 807-632-2368

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further details of the Amalgamation, the Listing and the business plan will be included in subsequent news releases and disclosure documents to be filed by Dryden Gold Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the Amalgamation; the terms and conditions of the Financing; use of proceeds from the Financing; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194699

SOURCE: Dryden Gold Corp.