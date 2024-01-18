accesso Technology Group: accesso® chooses AdsPostX to Transform Post-Purchase Engagement for accesso Passport® and accesso ShoWare(SM) Clients

New Integration to Help Venues Maximize Revenue and Enhance Guest Satisfaction

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ASCO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has entered into a strategic agreement with AdsPostX, a rapidly growing advertising technology company that is building a reputation for its delivery of impactful engagement moments that delight and enhance a customer's shopping journey. This strategic collaboration empowers accesso clients to unlock new revenue streams and deepen guest engagement through personalized, post-purchase offers distributed directly within their existing ticketing platforms.

"Accesso's extensive reach and expertise in the attractions and venue space make them the ideal partner to bring our post-purchase advertising to the forefront of our industry," said Jon Nolz, CEO of AdsPostX. "Together, we're rewriting the rules of engagement, transforming post-purchase and other key shopping moments into powerful revenue generators and unforgettable experiences for guests."

AdsPostX's powerful platform provides highly relevant offers to guests at the perfect moment - right after they've made purchases, a key moment to engage customers. This "post-purchase magic" creates a unique opportunity to surprise guests with relevant, valuable perks, discounts and exclusive deals from trusted brands. Through this new partnership, accesso clients using the accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing system and/or the accesso ShoWare live event Ticketing platform can maximize both yield and engagement across their guests' digital purchase journeys via one simple integration.

"We're thrilled to partner with AdsPostX and bring their innovative technology to our industry-leading ticketing solutions," said Steve Brown, CEO of accesso. "This partnership opens up a world of possibilities for our clients, allowing them to seamlessly integrate targeted offers into their guest journeys, driving incremental revenue while enhancing the overall experience."

With AdsPostX, accesso Passport and accesso ShoWare clients can:

Increase Average Order Value : Deliver personalized offers for experiences, merchandise and add-ons that entice guests to spend more.

: Deliver personalized offers for experiences, merchandise and add-ons that entice guests to spend more. Boost Brand Loyalty: Showcase relevant offers from trusted brands, creating a win-win for guests, accesso partners and participating advertisers.

Showcase relevant offers from trusted brands, creating a win-win for guests, partners and participating advertisers. Personalize the Guest Journey: Tailor offers based on guest preferences and purchase history, ensuring a more relevant and engaging experience.

Tailor offers based on guest preferences and purchase history, ensuring a more relevant and engaging experience. Drive Data-Driven Insights: Gain valuable data on guest behavior and preferences to inform future marketing and operational strategies.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management technology.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About AdsPostX

AdsPostX is offering retailers an improved, scalable ad-serving technology that delivers relevant ads from the world's most trusted brands to delight and enhance a customer's shopping journey at key moments. AdsPostX is powered by Nexos, a proprietary targeting technology, which allows relevant offers to be served at the most opportune times and locations throughout the shopper journey. AdsPostX innovates and builds disruptive ad technology to advance retail media by extracting rich data points to optimize RMNs and help brands build more effective campaigns that generate net new growth. The technology expands RMNs attracting both endemic and non-endemic advertisers to engage with customers resulting in incremental revenue and increased average order values while driving brand and retail loyalty. To learn more, visit www.adspostx.com .

