

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Video gamers worldwide may be risking irreversible hearing loss and/or tinnitus, a recent study says.



Tinnitus is the feeling of persistent ringing/buzzing in the ears.



The results of a systematic review of the available evidence was published in the open access journal BMJ Public Health.



Based on studies conducted among more than 50,000 people, the researchers conclude that evidence suggests the sound levels reported among those who were engaged in playing video games often near, or exceed, permissible safe limits.



Some 14 peer reviewed studies from 9 countries in North America, Europe, South East Asia, Asia and Australasia were included in the review.



Given the popularity of these games, the researchers called for greater public health efforts to raise awareness of the potential risks.



While headphones, earbuds, and music venues have been recognized as sources of potentially unsafe sound levels, relatively little attention has been paid to the effects of video games, including e-sports, on hearing loss.



Gamers often play at high-intensity sound levels and for several hours at a time. An estimate indicates that there were more than 3 billion gamers worldwide in 2022.



Studies looked at the associations between hearing and computer or video games; and focused on gaming centers, personal computer rooms and mobile devices, which are popular in Asia.



One study reported that impulse sounds reached levels as high as 119 dB during game play while permissible exposure limits are around 100 dB for children and 130-140 dB for adults.



Two studies found that school students' gaming center use was linked to increased odds of severe tinnitus and high-frequency sound hearing loss in both ears.



One study showed that more than 10 million people in the United States may be exposed to 'loud' or 'very loud' sound levels from video or computer games.



Gender differences in gaming behaviors were also evaluated in the studies. Altogether, these indicated that boys played video games more often than girls, for longer periods of time, and at higher sound intensity levels.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken