

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Allstate Corp. (ALL), a property and casualty insurer, Thursday said that its catastrophe losses for the fourth quarter stood at $68 million before tax.



For the month of December, the company said losses were below the $150 million reporting threshold.



Prior year reserve reestimates, excluding catastrophes were totaling $199 million, including around $148 million related to personal auto, including costs for claims in litigation.



In pre-market activity, Allstate shares are trading at $152.56, up 0.01% on the New York Stock Exchange.



