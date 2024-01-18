BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Change in Directorate



BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hatem Dowidar as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 7 February 2024. Mr Dowidar will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit & Management Engagement Committee.

Mr Dowidar is the Group CEO of e&. He joined the e& Group in September 2015 as Group Chief Operating Officer and was appointed as CEO, International in March 2016, before becoming Group CEO in 2020. He is currently a board member of Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), Maroc Telecom, e& Egypt, Careem Technologies, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and GSM Association. He is also a member of the United Nations International Governance Forum Leadership Panel.

Within the past five years, he has also been non-executive Director of Hutch Sri Lanka, Attijariwafa Bank Egypt, Pakistan Telecommunications Company (PTCL) and Ufone. In his executive career, he has been Regional Director and Group Chief of Staff of Vodafone Group, CEO of Vodafone Egypt, CEO of Vodafone Partner Markets and CEO Malta. Earlier in his career he had brand marketing and Public Affairs managerial roles in Procter & Gamble. Mr Dowidar qualified as an Engineer before achieving an MBA.

Audley Twiston-Davies, Chairman, commented: "Following a thorough search and selection process, which identified several impressive candidates, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Hatem Dowidar to the Board. He brings a wealth of relevant experience in frontiers markets, both strengthening and complementing the skills of the existing Board. Hatem is based in the Middle East and possesses an in-depth knowledge of these markets. His expertise and real time market insight will be of great value to the Board.

I would also like to take this opportunity to once again thank Sarmad Zok, who will step down from the Board at the forthcoming AGM. Sarmad joined the Board in 2011, shortly after we launched the Trust, and his contribution and expertise have been invaluable throughout his tenure. We thank him and wish him well for the future."

Mr Dowidar does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.



There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Dowidar.

Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

Date: 18 January 2024