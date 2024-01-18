Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Plan mit +1.000% Aussicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2024 | 15:38
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sofidel Earns Two Recycled Content Certifications by GreenCircle Certified

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Sofidel, a leading global provider of paper products, earned two Recycled Content Certifications from GreenCircle Certified. Sofidel's Poly Bundle and Poly Inner packaging both received the Recycled Content Certification. The Poly Bundle and Poly Inner packaging is available for professional, consumer and private label Sofidel paper products.

"GreenCircle Certified is a reliable third-party certification that utilizes thorough assessments and verification to back up sustainability claims," said Franco DiFelice, Product Office and Innovation Director, Sofidel America. "Labels like this further prove to customers that we're first and foremost committed to environmental protection in our manufacturing."

The Recycled Content Certification recognizes products comprised of post-consumer material used as raw material in the manufacturing process. This has been reflected in Sofidel's reduction of plastic film used during production processes and through the Group's recently earned Climate Pledge Friendly badge from Amazon.

"This certification recognizes Sofidel's commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible solutions," added DiFelice.

To learn more about Sofidel's commitment to sustainability and its range of responsibly sourced products, visit sofidel.com.

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com.

Media Contact:

Christina Alvarez

Mulberry Marketing Communications

calvarez@mulberrymc.com



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.