Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18
[18.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,093,351.00
|USD
|0
|52,275,094.48
|6.459
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|16,056,611.60
|5.5241
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|651,001.00
|GBP
|0
|5,655,350.85
|8.6872
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|179,997.00
|GBP
|0
|1,383,633.77
|7.687