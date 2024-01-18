Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
Spektakulärer Plan mit +1.000% Aussicht!
WKN: 892673 | ISIN: DK0010230630 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Grønlandsbanken A/S: Upward adjustment of expectations for 2023

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2023

As a consequence of the bank's good performance in Q4 2023, the expected profit before tax is adjusted upwards to the level of DKK 244 million.

Most recently, in company notification no. 14/2023 of 18 October 2023, the bank announced expectations for 2023 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 200 - 230 million.

The Annual Report for 2023 will be published on 27 February 2024.

Please direct any questions to:

Kind regards,
The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Tel. no.: +299 34 78 00/e-mail: mbk@banken.gl


