Online shopping preferences in Europe reveal a significant increase in social media purchases in the region.

The report delves into the evolving consumer landscape, providing valuable insights into the evolving omnichannel retail market across the global and European market. Noteworthy trends include the surge in virtual shopping, social shopping, and an increasing demand for personalized omnichannel shopping experiences.

The surge in M-Commerce, social shopping, and personalization shapes European consumer preferences in 2023

The current landscape of omnichannel retail is marked by a notable shift towards brick-and-mortar and a global expansion of omnichannel shopping. Trends such as virtual shopping, social shopping, and an escalating demand for personalized omnichannel shopping experiences are shaping the retail industry.

In 2023, the report discloses that the landscape of retail M-Commerce sales indicates a significant increase, constituting more than 40% of total retail E-Commerce sales. A remarkable share of M-Commerce sales is now conducted through smartphones, emphasizing the growing reliance on mobile platforms for online transactions.

Online shopping preferences across Europe have undergone significant changes. Over 20% of online shoppers now prefer to make purchases through social media, showcasing a marked increase from 2021. Additionally, around 1 in 5 of online shoppers expressed a preference for having online orders delivered to a local store for pick-up, while an additional less than 15% opted for delivery to parcel lockers as of October 2022.

The UK anticipates click-and-collect sales surpassing EUR 50 billion by 2026

Anticipating substantial growth, the UK projects click-and-collect sales to reach over EUR 50 billion by 2026, constituting more than 18% of retail E-Commerce. In October 2022, around 14% of B2C E-Commerce shoppers in the UK opted for in-store or curbside pickup. The share of online sales in total retail sales also experienced an increase in March 2023, compared to January 2023.

Moreover, in Germany, more than 5% of online shoppers favored B2C E-Commerce orders delivered to the retailer store for pick-up in 2022. The share of online sales in total retail in Germany also increased between 2021 and 2022. Notably, Q3 2022 witnessed over 50% of German Internet users researching products and brands online.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the estimated share of retail M-Commerce sales making up total retail E-Commerce sales globally in 2023?

What's the overall percentage increase in the preference for in-store pick-up in Europe?

What is the forecasted value of click-and-collect sales in the UK by 2026?

In Q3 2022, what percentage of German Internet users researched products and brands online?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Omnichannel Retail Trends, November 2023

Share of Retail M-Commerce Sales Making Up Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2022 2023e

Share of Smartphones Accounting For Total M-Commerce Sales, in %, 2023e

Shopping Channels Used at Least Weekly in the Last 12 Months, in of Respondents, February 2022 February 2023

Most Important Attributes of Physical Store Shopping Experience, in of Respondents, February 2023

Issues Experienced "Almost Always" or "Frequently" While Shopping In-Store in Last 3 Months, in of Respondents, February 2023

Share of B2C E-Commerce Shoppers Who Picked Up Their Most Recent Online Purchase In-Store or Curbside, in %, October 2022

Share of Respondents Who Shop In-Store or Order Online to Pick-Up In-Store Due to the Ability of Verifying Product Condition and Assurance of Correct Items, in %, February 2023

Share of Respondents Who Planned to Shop in Physical Stores Because They Missed Doing so During Pandemic Lockdowns, in %, February 2023

Share of Respondents Who Planned to Increase In-Store Shopping and Decrease Online Shopping as Delivery Costs Are Too High, in %, February 2023

Expected Changes in Online Shopping Behavior, in of Respondents, February 2023

Expected Changes in In-Store Shopping Behavior, in of Respondents, February 2023

Metaverse-Related Activities Undertaken in The Last 6 Months, in of Metaverse Users, February 2023

Top 5 Customer Acquisition and Retention Strategies, in of SMBs Enterprises, September 2022

Share of Businesses That Are Confident That Physical Stores Will Continue to Play an Important Role in Future Commerce Growth, in %, September 2022

Share of Business Decision Makers Who Believe That Interacting With Customers in the Metaverse Will Become Commonplace, in %, September 2022

Share of Total Retailers Who Coordinate Experiences as Customers Switch From One Channel to Another, in %, 2022e

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

Preferred Online Shopping Channels, in of Online Shoppers, 2021 October 2022

Preferred Alternative Shipping Options, in of Online Shoppers, October 2022

3.2. UK

Click-and-Collect Sales, in GBP billion, Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2020-2026f

Share of B2C E-Commerce Shoppers Who Picked Up Their Most Recent Online Purchase In-Store or Curbside, in %, October 2022

Most Preferred B2C E-Commerce Delivery Options, in of Online Shoppers, 2022

Share of Online Sales Making Up Total Retail Sales, in %, January 2023, February 2023, March 2023

Share of Internet Users Who Research Brands and Products Online, in %, Q3 2022

Share of Online Shoppers Who Order Through Social Media Regularly, in %, October 2022

Share of Online Food Retail Making Up Total Food Retail, in %, Mach 2022* March 2023

3.3. Germany

Most Preferred B2C E-Commerce Delivery Options, in of Online Shoppers, 2022

Share of Online Retail Making Up Total Retail, in %, 2021* 2022e

Share of Internet Users Who Research Brands and Products Online, in %, Q3 2022

Share of Online Shoppers Who Order Through Social Media Regularly, in %, October 2022

3.4. France

Most Preferred B2C E-Commerce Delivery Options, in of Online Shoppers, 2022

Share of Internet Users Who Research Brands and Products Online, in %, Q3 2022

Share of Online Shoppers Who Order Through Social Media Regularly, in %, October 2022

3.5. Italy

Most Preferred B2C E-Commerce Delivery Options, in of Online Shoppers, 2022

Share of Internet Users Who Research Brands and Products Online, in %, Q3 2022

Share of Online Shoppers Who Order Through Social Media Regularly, in %, October 2022

3.6. Spain

Most Preferred B2C E-Commerce Delivery Options, in of Online Shoppers, 2022

Share of Internet Users Who Research Brands and Products Online, in %, Q3 2022

Share of Online Shoppers Who Order Through Social Media Regularly, in %, October 2022

3.7. Poland

Online Channels Used to Research Prior to Purchase Decision, in of Respondents, Q2 2022

Most Used Online Grocery Shopping Channels, in of Respondents, Q2 2022

Online Channels Used to Research Prior to Online Grocery Purchase Decision, in of Grocery Shoppers, Q2 2022

3.8. Sweden

Share of Internet Users Who Research Brands and Products Online, in %, Q3 2022

