Growth99 Unveils Groundbreaking HIPAA-Compliant Solution for Global Med Spa Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Today marks a significant milestone in the Med Spa industry worldwide as Growth99, a premier provider of technology solutions, unveils its latest product, Aesthetic Virtual. This groundbreaking tool operates independently of Growth99's main services and is meticulously designed to comply with HIPAA regulations. It promises to transform how medical spas handle patient interactions and lead management by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and automation, all while maintaining rigorous adherence to HIPAA's stringent standards.

Expansive Reach and Expertise

With a remarkable track record of serving over 850+ practices and 2,000+ providers, Growth99 has expanded its footprint globally, reaching customers across the United States, as well as in the U.K., Australia, Canada, and India. This expansion underlines the company's commitment to delivering top-tier digital solutions on a global scale.

A strong emphasis on patient leads and marketing automation is at the heart of Growth99's offerings. The company has developed an advanced Software as a Service (SaaS) system specifically tailored to the Aesthetics and Cosmetics industries. This CRM manages leads efficiently and seamlessly integrates with industry-leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems, including renowned names such as ModMed, Aesthetic Record, NexTech, Zenoti, and Patient Now, to name a few.

Innovative Communication and Automation Tools

Growth99's new product boasts state-of-the-art features like two-way texting, automatic SMS, and email automation. These tools are designed to enhance patient engagement and streamline communication processes. Furthermore, the company offers a unique Self-assessment feature, enabling patients to interact and provide vital information even before stepping into a Med Spa.

A Closer Look at Aesthetic Virtual

The launch heavily emphasizes the capabilities of AestheticVirtual.com, a platform that exemplifies Growth99's dedication to innovation in the aesthetic medicine space. The Aesthetic Virtual website features its expertise in creating user-friendly digital solutions for aesthetics and cosmetic professionals, offering virtual consultations, tailored treatments, and time-saving pre-evaluation in medical aesthetics.

The Future of Med Spa Technology

Growth99's latest offering is not just a product; it's a game-changer for the aesthetics and cosmetics industries. By harnessing AI, machine learning, and sophisticated automation processes, this solution promises to transform lead flow management, making it more efficient, secure, and compliant with healthcare standards. With a keen eye on SEO, social media AI, and website optimization, Growth99 is dedicated to ensuring its clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

About Growth99

Growth99 is a leading provider of digital technology solutions, specializing in AI-driven tools that cater to the unique needs of the Med Spa industry. With a focus on innovation, compliance, and customer satisfaction, Growth99 is committed to helping practices grow and thrive in the digital age.

Explore Growth99's innovative HIPAA-compliant solution Aesthetic Virtual by visiting the website here. Distinct from Growth99's core services, this product is designed with attention to HIPAA regulations, reshaping how medical spas manage patient interactions and leads using cutting-edge AI and automation. Elevate your Med Spa's operational standards by scheduling a demo with Growth99 today.

