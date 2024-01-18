Fenixlight Limited: Fenixlight to Showcase New Products at the 2024 SHOT Show in Las Vegas

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Fenixlight Limited is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 SHOT Show®, taking place from January 23 to 26 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. As the largest and most comprehensive trade show for all professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting and law enforcement industries, the SHOT Show provides a global platform for industry leaders to unveil cutting-edge products.

Fenix is excited to attend this year's show, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience firsthand the pinnacle of quality, innovation, and performance in the products.

At Booth #14849, Fenix will be displaying its wide array of product offerings focused on weapon lights, tactical flashlights, and headlamps designed for hunting, and attendees will get an early preview of the upcoming products. The unveiling of Fenix's fourth weapon light, the GL22R, is expected to be a standout moment, following the successful reception of their previously launched lights.

Attendees will have the chance to engage with Fenixlight's team members face-to-face, exploring potential collaborations and opportunities to enhance inventory for the upcoming selling season. Fenixlight recognizes the significance of establishing meaningful connections that mutually benefit everyone involved.

About Fenix

Fenix has more than 20 years of experience manufacturing and selling reliable and durable mobile lighting products including high-performance flashlights, headlamps, bicycle lights, camping lanterns and lighting accessories. Fenix products are widely used in professional fields such as outdoor, military, security, industrial, etc.

For additional information, visit fenixlight.com. Available for purchase at: fenixlighting.com and fenix-store.com.

