Brookfield, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Volatile Free, Inc. today announced a new addition to its liquid polyurethane rubber line. The Midwest-based company said its product line addition is the best-releasing polyurethane rubber in its class with premium properties. The easier demolding characteristics will put less stress on the casting, resulting in a much lower breakage rate. Typical companies that manufacture cast stone and manufactured stone veneer can experience a production breakage rate of 8-10%. Initial field testing indicates an 80% reduction.

"There haven't really been many changes or improvements to the urethane rubber market since its creation. We feel that this is the first significant improvement in the industry. Testing has shown a substantially lower breakage rate on casted parts in the field, which equates to less material waste and longer-lasting molds," stated Michael Sullivan, Technical Director of Volatile Free, Inc. He added that "This is the closest you can get to the release characteristics of silicone in a polyurethane."

Volatile Free, Inc. manufactures polyurethane rubbers and plastics, epoxies, and silicones that are used by concrete producers across North America. To learn more, visit https://volatilefree.com.

