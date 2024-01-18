The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 17 January 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 17 January 2024 86.09p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 84.54p per ordinary share

18 January 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45