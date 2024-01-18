Blink Charging Co.: Blink and McArthurGlen Team Up to Provide EV Chargers at Famous Dutch Designer Outlets

In first step, 33 Blink EV Chargers are installed at McArthurGlen's designer outlet centers in Roermond and Roosendaal



Miami Beach, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ("Blink Charging"), a leading global EV-charging provider, is teaming up with McArthurGlen - Europe's leading owner, developer and manager of designer outlets - to provide visitors to the Netherlands-based designer outlet centers, Roermond and Roosendaal, with state-of-the-art EV charging as they shop. The two designer outlet communities in the South of the Netherlands attract millions of visitors annually. The Roermond designer outlet has 70 EV Chargers, which will grow to 400 in the next two years, while the Roosendaal designer outlet has 19 EV Chargers, which will grow by six more this year.

Pieter Van Voorst Vader, managing director McArthurGlen, commented that "we are thrilled to be able to provide our customers with Blink's reliable EV charging at these immensely popular shopping locations. Blink has a comprehensive turn-key approach, featuring advanced charging equipment designed to be vehicle-to-grid ready. We appreciate Blink's service-minded approach to delivering quality to McArthurGlen and, more importantly, to our visitors."

President of Blink Charging Europe, Miko de Haan, said, "The deployment of Blink's charging units in Roermond and Roosendaal represents a significant milestone as we venture into Dutch territory. This marks the beginning of our journey, and we are poised for rapid expansion from this point onward, with plans already in motion."

De Haan adds, "Blink offers modern charging equipment to meet customer demands, complemented by smart services and digital tools. This combination facilitates seamless and resilient operation of charging stations within the Blink European network. As an increasing number of consumers embrace environmentally friendly electric vehicles, and businesses and organizations adopt green technologies to achieve net-zero objectives, Blink stands ready to support them in their transition."

Blink is not only amongst the leading EV charging equipment producer, owner, and operator in the United States and Latin America, it also has a strong European presence in the United Kingdom and Belgium.

About McArthurGlen

McArthurGlen Group, Europe's leading owner, developer, and manager of designer outlets, was founded by Kaempfer Partners in 1993. The pioneer of designer outlet retailing in Europe, McArthurGlen has since developed 685,000 sq m of retail space. The company manages 25 designer outlets in 8 countries: Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK, delivering total portfolio revenues of 5 billion euros annually. The centers are home to the most sought-after luxury and premium brands and offer nearly 100 million fashion-loving customers annually year-round savings in vibrant, open-air shopping environments. In 2013, McArthurGlen became a joint venture between the Kaempfer Partners and Simon Property Group Co., a global leader in the ownership of premium shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations. In April 2023, McArthurGlen opened its newest center, Designer Outlet Paris-Giverny, serving the fashionable catchment west of Paris. Part of the ongoing expansion of the Group's portfolio will see new phases for its Vancouver, West Midlands, Málaga, Roosendaal, and Castel Romano centers. https://www.mcarthurglen.com

About Blink

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 85,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to charge at any of Blink's charging locations quickly. Blink's principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA, and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars?sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

