M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) announces fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $482 million or $2.74 of diluted earnings per common share and full-year net income of $2.74 billion or $15.79 of diluted earnings per common share.
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
2023
2022
Earnings Highlights
Net interest income
$
1,722
$
1,775
$
1,827
$
7,115
$
5,822
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
13
15
14
54
39
Net interest income - taxable-equivalent
1,735
1,790
1,841
7,169
5,861
Provision for credit losses
225
150
90
645
517
Noninterest income
578
560
682
2,528
2,357
Noninterest expense
1,450
1,278
1,408
5,379
5,050
Net income
482
690
765
2,741
1,992
Net income available to common shareholders - diluted
457
664
739
2,636
1,891
Diluted earnings per common share
2.74
3.98
4.29
15.79
11.53
Return on average assets - annualized
.92
%
1.33
%
1.53
%
1.33
%
1.05
%
Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized
7.41
%
10.99
%
12.59
%
11.06
%
8.67
%
Average Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
208,752
$
205,791
$
198,592
$
205,397
$
190,252
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
30,153
26,657
25,089
26,202
33,435
Investment securities
27,490
27,993
25,297
27,932
19,897
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
132,770
132,617
129,406
132,738
119,297
Deposits
164,713
162,688
163,468
162,094
158,491
Borrowings
13,057
12,585
5,385
13,054
4,376
Selected Ratios
(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)
Net interest margin
3.61
%
3.79
%
4.06
%
3.83
%
3.39
%
Efficiency ratio
62.1
53.7
53.3
54.9
56.6
Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized
.44
.29
.12
.33
.13
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.59
1.55
1.46
1.59
1.46
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.62
1.77
1.85
1.62
1.85
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (1)
10.98
10.95
10.44
10.98
10.44
Common shareholders' equity per share
$
150.15
$
145.72
$
137.68
$
150.15
$
137.68
(1) December 31, 2023 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.
Financial Highlights
- The CET1 capital ratio increased 3 basis points to an estimated 10.98% at December 31, 2023, compared with 10.95% at September 30, 2023, modestly strengthening the Company's capital position.
- Net interest margin of 3.61% in the recent quarter narrowed from 3.79% in the third quarter of 2023 reflecting higher costs paid on deposits amidst a continued shift of customer funds to interest-bearing products.
- Growth in average commercial and industrial loans in the recent quarter was largely offset by a decline in commercial real estate loans.
- Reflecting continued demand for interest-bearing products, average deposits increased 1% from the third quarter of 2023.
- Higher provision for credit losses in the recent quarter reflects continued pressure on investor-owned commercial real estate borrowers and a $1.7 billion increase in loan balances from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023 .
- Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 includes an FDIC special assessment of $197 million ( $146 million net of tax or $0.88 of diluted earnings per common share).
Chief Financial Officer Commentary
"M&T enters 2024 with stronger levels of capital, liquidity and credit reserves than a year earlier. Average commercial and consumer loans as well as average deposits all increased in the final quarter of 2023, and expenses remained well controlled after considering the FDIC special assessment. With commercial real estate values and higher interest rates impacting our commercial clientele, our relationship-based approach gives us confidence in our ability to work through those challenges with our customers and appropriately assess the associated credit risk and loss reserves. Over the past year we have strengthened relationships with our customers and welcomed new ones. We thank our employees for consistently showing up within the communities we serve to make a difference."
- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer
Non-GAAP Measures (1)
Change
Change
($ in millions, except per share data)
4Q23
3Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q22
Net operating income
$
494
$
702
-30
%
$
812
-39
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
2.81
$
4.05
-31
%
$
4.57
-39
%
Annualized return on average tangible assets
.98
%
1.41
%
1.70
%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
11.70
%
17.41
%
21.29
%
Efficiency ratio
62.1
%
53.7
%
53.3
%
Tangible equity per common share
$
98.54
$
93.99
5
%
$
86.59
14
%
_______________
(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.
M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.
Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of:
- Professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers.
- Costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs.
- An initial provision for credit losses of $242 million in the second quarter of 2022 on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date.
The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the year ended December 31, 2023 .
For the year ended December 31, 2023, diluted net operating earnings per common share were $16.08, compared with $14.42 in 2022. Net operating income was $2.79 billion and $2.47 billion in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in 2023 was 1.42% and 17.60%, respectively, compared with 1.35% and 16.70%, respectively, in 2022.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change
Change
($ in millions)
4Q23
3Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q22
Average earning assets
$
190,536
$
187,403
2
%
$
179,914
6
%
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
127,646
$
121,388
5
%
$
98,635
29
%
Net interest income - taxable-equivalent
$
1,735
$
1,790
-3
%
$
1,841
-6
%
Yield on average earning assets
5.73
%
5.62
%
4.60
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
3.17
%
2.83
%
0.98
%
Net interest spread
2.56
%
2.79
%
3.62
%
Net interest margin
3.61
%
3.79
%
4.06
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $55 million, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2023.
- Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.8 billion and the rates paid on such deposits rose 36 basis points.
- Average long-term borrowings increased $661 million .
- The yield on average loans and leases increased 14 basis points.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.5 billion .
Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $106 million, or 6%, compared with the year-earlier quarter.
- Average interest-bearing deposits rose $21.3 billion and the rates paid on those deposits increased 210 basis points.
- Average borrowings increased $7.7 billion .
- Yields earned on average loans and leases and average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 121 basis points and 173 basis points, respectively.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks and average loans and leases increased $5.1 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.
- The yield on average investment securities increased by 36 basis points.
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $7.17 billion in 2023, an increase of $1.31 billion, or 22% from $5.86 billion in 2022.
- Average earning assets increased $14.2 billion to $187.0 billion in 2023 from $172.8 billion in 2022, reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of assets acquired from People's United on April 1, 2022, partially offset by lower average interest-bearing deposits at banks.
- Yields on average loans and leases and interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 166 basis points and 367 basis points, respectively.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $25.7 billion also reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of liabilities assumed in the acquisition of People's United.
- Rates paid on average interest-bearing deposits increased 194 basis points.
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality
Change
Change
($ in millions)
4Q23
3Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q22
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,166
$
2,342
-8
%
$
2,439
-11
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
39
37
4
%
41
-7
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,205
$
2,379
-7
%
$
2,480
-11
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
339
$
354
-4
%
$
491
-31
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
1.62
%
1.77
%
1.85
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
2,129
$
2,052
4
%
$
1,925
11
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.59
%
1.55
%
1.46
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
225
$
150
50
%
$
90
150
%
Net charge-offs
$
148
$
96
54
%
$
40
268
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.44
%
.29
%
.12
%
_______________
(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $225 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $150 million in the immediately preceding quarter, compared with $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The comparatively higher provisions for credit losses in the most recent two quarters as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 reflect commercial real estate values and higher interest rates contributing to a modest deterioration in the performance of loans to commercial borrowers. The provision for credit losses was $645 million in 2023, compared with $517 million in 2022. As previously described, included in the second quarter of 2022 was the $242 million provision related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. Reflective of variability in the timing and amount of commercial real estate charge-offs, net charge-offs totaled $148 million in 2023's fourth quarter as compared with $96 million in the immediately preceding quarter. Net charge-offs were $40 million in the year-earlier quarter. As compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter, the two most recent quarter net charge-offs reflect higher levels of commercial real estate loan and commercial and industrial loan net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $442 million and $160 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively, representing .33% and .13%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.
Nonaccrual loans were $2.17 billion at December 31, 2023, $176 million lower than at September 30, 2023 and $272 million lower than at December 31, 2022 . The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with the immediately preceding quarter end was attributable to a decline in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans, including the impact of net charge-offs, and residential real estate nonaccrual loans. The decrease in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 as compared with December 31, 2022 was predominantly due to lower levels of commercial real estate nonaccrual loans and residential real estate nonaccrual loans, partially offset by a rise in commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans.
Noninterest Income
Change
Change
($ in millions)
4Q23
3Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q22
Mortgage banking revenues
$
112
$
105
8
%
$
82
38
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
121
121
-
106
14
%
Trust income
159
155
2
%
195
-19
%
Brokerage services income
26
27
-3
%
22
17
%
Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains
11
9
23
%
14
-18
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
4
-
-
(4)
-
Other revenues from operations
145
143
2
%
267
-45
%
Total
$
578
$
560
3
%
$
682
-15
%
Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $19 million, or 3%, as compared with 2023's third quarter.
- Mortgage banking revenues increased $8 million reflecting higher margins on sales of commercial real estate loans.
- Gain (loss) on bank investment securities increased $4 million, which includes unrealized gains on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred stock and other equity securities.
- Trust income increased $3 million reflecting improved sales activity.
- Other revenues from operations rose $3 million resulting from comparatively favorable letter of credit and other credit-related fees.
Noninterest income declined $103 million, or 15%, as compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter.
- Other revenues from operations declined $121 million due to a $136 million gain on sale of M&T Insurance Agency ("MTIA") in fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a rise in tax-exempt income earned from bank owned life insurance and higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees.
- Trust income decreased $36 million reflecting lower revenues associated with the Company's Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business following its sale in April 2023 .
- Mortgage banking revenues rose $31 million due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential real estate loan servicing rights in the first quarter of 2023 and higher gains on sales of commercial and residential real estate loans.
- Service charges on deposit accounts increased $15 million predominantly due to People's United conversion-related fee waivers in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a rise in commercial service charges.
Noninterest income rose $172 million, or 7%, to $2.53 billion in 2023 as compared with $2.36 billion in 2022, reflecting the sale of the CIT business in the second quarter of 2023, the sale of MTIA in the fourth quarter of 2022 and one additional quarter of revenues in 2023 from operations acquired from People's United. Other favorable factors contributing to the rise in noninterest income included higher mortgage banking revenues and trading account and non-hedging derivatives gains.
Noninterest Expense
Change
Change
($ in millions)
4Q23
3Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q22
Salaries and employee benefits
$
724
$
727
-
$
697
4
%
Equipment and net occupancy
134
131
2
%
137
-2
%
Outside data processing and software
114
111
3
%
108
6
%
Professional and other services
99
89
12
%
145
-32
%
FDIC assessments
228
29
676
%
24
849
%
Advertising and marketing
26
23
11
%
32
-22
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
15
15
-
18
-15
%
Other costs of operations
110
153
-28
%
247
-55
%
Total
$
1,450
$
1,278
14
%
$
1,408
3
%
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company began presenting "professional and other services" as an individual component of "other expense" while combining the presentation of "printing, postage, and supplies" into "other costs of operations" within the Consolidated Statement of Income. Prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
Noninterest expense aggregated $1.45 billion in the recent quarter, up from $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets considered to be nonoperating in nature, noninterest operating expenses increased $173 million, or 14%, to $1.44 billion in the recent quarter from $1.26 billion in the immediately preceding quarter.
- Fourth quarter of 2023 expenses include a $197 million special assessment from the FDIC.
- Professional and other services operating expenses rose $10 million reflecting lower legal-related expenses in 2023's third quarter.
- Other costs of operations decreased $43 million reflecting losses associated with certain retail banking activities recognized in the third quarter of 2023 and lower merchant discount and credit card fees.
Noninterest expense increased $42 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $1.35 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 after excluding $45 million of merger-related expenses, considered to be nonoperating in nature, associated with the People's United acquisition and $18 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets. Noninterest operating expenses increased $90 million, or 7%, from the year-earlier quarter inclusive of the following:
- FDIC assessments increased $204 million reflecting the $197 million FDIC special assessment.
- Other costs of operations decreased $122 million reflecting a $135 million charitable contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation in the year-earlier quarter.
- Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $31 million reflecting higher severance and other employee benefits expenses.
- Professional and other services operating expenses declined $30 million including lower sub-advisory fees resulting from the sale of the CIT business.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense aggregated $5.38 billion, compared with $5.05 billion in 2022. Noninterest operating expenses were $5.32 billion in 2023, compared with $4.66 billion in 2022 after excluding $338 million of merger-related expenses, considered to be nonoperating in nature, incurred in 2022 associated with the People's United acquisition and $62 million and $56 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets in 2023 and 2022, respectively. The $661 million increase in noninterest operating expenses reflected one additional quarter of operations acquired from People's United, higher salaries and employee benefits expenses from merit and other salary increases, a rise in incentive compensation and increases in employee benefits costs, including severance, and higher FDIC assessments inclusive of the special assessment in the recent quarter.
Average Earning Assets
Change
Change
($ in millions)
4Q23
3Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q22
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
30,153
$
26,657
13
%
$
25,089
20
%
Trading account
123
136
-10
%
122
1
%
Investment securities
27,490
27,993
-2
%
25,297
9
%
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial and industrial
55,420
54,567
2
%
49,955
11
%
Real estate - commercial
33,455
34,288
-2
%
35,773
-6
%
Real estate - consumer
23,339
23,573
-1
%
23,334
-
Consumer
20,556
20,189
2
%
20,344
1
%
Total loans and leases, net
132,770
132,617
-
129,406
3
%
Total earning assets
$
190,536
$
187,403
2
%
$
179,914
6
%
At December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified the substantial majority of its loans secured by commercial real estate that were considered owner-occupied to commercial and industrial loans to reflect the variation in the management and underlying risk profile of such loans as compared with investor-owned commercial real estate loans. Prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
Average earning assets increased $3.1 billion, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2023.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.5 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings.
- Average loans and leases increased a modest $153 million primarily reflective of growth in average balances of commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans, largely offset by a decline in average commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. The growth in commercial and industrial loans was mainly attributable to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers.
- Average investment securities declined $503 million primarily due to pay downs of fixed rate mortgage-backed securities.
Average earning assets increased $10.6 billion, or 6%, from the year-earlier fourth quarter.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $5.1 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings.
- Average loans and leases increased $3.4 billion predominantly due to higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a $2.3 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.
- Average investment securities increased $2.2 billion due to the purchases of additional investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.
Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
Change
Change
($ in millions)
4Q23
3Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q22
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
93,365
$
89,274
5
%
$
87,068
7
%
Time deposits
21,224
19,528
9
%
6,182
243
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
114,589
108,802
5
%
93,250
23
%
Short-term borrowings
5,156
5,346
-4
%
1,632
216
%
Long-term borrowings
7,901
7,240
9
%
3,753
111
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
127,646
$
121,388
5
%
$
98,635
29
%
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $6.3 billion, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2023.
- Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.8 billion, including a $4.8 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.
- Average borrowings increased $472 million predominantly due to the issuance of medium-term senior notes totaling $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by modestly lower levels of average short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of New York .
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $29.0 billion, or 29%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Average interest-bearing deposits rose $21.3 billion, including an $11.6 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.
- Average borrowings increased $7.7 billion reflecting the issuances of senior notes totaling $3.5 billion and $1.0 billion in the first and fourth quarters of 2023, respectively, and increases in short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York .
Capital
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
CET1
10.98
%
(1)
10.95
%
10.44
%
Tier 1 capital
12.29
%
(1)
12.27
%
11.79
%
Total capital
13.99
%
(1)
13.99
%
13.60
%
Tangible capital - common
8.20
%
7.78
%
7.63
%
_______________
(1) December 31, 2023 capital ratios are estimated.
M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $217 million and $25 million, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. M&T did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.98% as of December 31, 2023. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at December 31, 2023 are estimated to be $154 billion .
M&T repurchased 3,838,157 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the first quarter of 2023 for a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million . There were no other share repurchases in 2023. M&T repurchased a total of 10,453,282 shares for a total cost of $1.8 billion in 2022.
Other
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the Company completed modifications to its management reporting system to conform its internal profitability reporting with certain organizational changes that resulted in the realignment of its business operations into three reportable segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank and Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The change will be reflected in the Company's upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2023 .
Conference Call
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31
December 31
Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Performance
Net income
$
482
765
-37
%
$
2,741
1,992
38
%
Net income available to common shareholders
457
739
-38
%
2,636
1,891
39
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
2.75
4.32
-36
%
$
15.85
11.59
37
%
Diluted earnings
2.74
4.29
-36
%
15.79
11.53
37
%
Cash dividends
1.30
1.20
8
%
5.20
4.80
8
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
166,731
172,149
-3
%
167,002
164,030
2
%
Period end (2)
166,149
169,285
-2
%
166,149
169,285
-2
%
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
.92
%
1.53
%
1.33
%
1.05
%
Average common shareholders' equity
7.41
%
12.59
%
11.06
%
8.67
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,735
1,841
-6
%
$
7,169
5,861
22
%
Yield on average earning assets
5.73
%
4.60
%
5.50
%
3.64
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
3.17
%
.98
%
2.60
%
.45
%
Net interest spread
2.56
%
3.62
%
2.90
%
3.19
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
1.05
%
.44
%
.93
%
.20
%
Net interest margin
3.61
%
4.06
%
3.83
%
3.39
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.44
%
.12
%
.33
%
.13
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
494
812
-39
%
$
2,789
2,466
13
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
2.81
4.57
-39
%
16.08
14.42
12
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
.98
%
1.70
%
1.42
%
1.35
%
Average tangible common equity
11.70
%
21.29
%
17.60
%
16.70
%
Efficiency ratio
62.1
%
53.3
%
54.9
%
56.6
%
At December 31
Loan quality
2023
2022
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,166
2,439
-11
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
39
41
-7
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,205
2,480
-11
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
339
491
-31
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
53
44
22
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
298
363
-18
%
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.62
%
1.85
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.59
%
1.46
%
_______________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Performance
Net income
$
482
690
867
702
765
Net income available to common shareholders
457
664
841
676
739
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
2.75
4.00
5.07
4.03
4.32
Diluted earnings
2.74
3.98
5.05
4.01
4.29
Cash dividends
1.30
1.30
1.30
1.30
1.20
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
166,731
166,570
166,320
168,410
172,149
Period end (2)
166,149
165,970
165,894
165,865
169,285
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
.92
%
1.33
%
1.70
%
1.40
%
1.53
%
Average common shareholders' equity
7.41
%
10.99
%
14.27
%
11.74
%
12.59
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,735
1,790
1,813
1,832
1,841
Yield on average earning assets
5.73
%
5.62
%
5.46
%
5.16
%
4.60
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
3.17
%
2.83
%
2.43
%
1.86
%
.98
%
Net interest spread
2.56
%
2.79
%
3.03
%
3.30
%
3.62
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
1.05
%
1.00
%
.88
%
.74
%
.44
%
Net interest margin
3.61
%
3.79
%
3.91
%
4.04
%
4.06
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.44
%
.29
%
.38
%
.22
%
.12
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
494
702
879
715
812
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
2.81
4.05
5.12
4.09
4.57
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
.98
%
1.41
%
1.80
%
1.49
%
1.70
%
Average tangible common equity
11.70
%
17.41
%
22.73
%
19.00
%
21.29
%
Efficiency ratio
62.1
%
53.7
%
48.9
%
55.5
%
53.3
%
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Loan quality
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,166
2,342
2,435
2,557
2,439
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
39
37
43
44
41
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,205
2,379
2,478
2,601
2,480
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
339
354
380
407
491
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
53
40
40
42
44
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
298
269
294
306
363
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.62
%
1.77
%
1.83
%
1.92
%
1.85
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.59
%
1.55
%
1.50
%
1.49
%
1.46
%
_______________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31
December 31
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Interest income
$
2,740
2,072
32
%
$
10,224
6,247
64
%
Interest expense
1,018
245
316
3,109
425
631
Net interest income
1,722
1,827
-6
7,115
5,822
22
Provision for credit losses
225
90
150
645
517
25
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,497
1,737
-14
6,470
5,305
22
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
112
82
38
409
357
15
Service charges on deposit accounts
121
106
14
475
447
6
Trust income
159
195
-19
680
741
-8
Brokerage services income
26
22
17
102
88
17
Trading account and non-hedging
11
14
-18
49
27
84
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
4
(4)
-
4
(6)
-
Other revenues from operations
145
267
-45
809
703
15
Total other income
578
682
-15
2,528
2,357
7
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
724
697
4
2,997
2,787
8
Equipment and net occupancy
134
137
-2
520
474
10
Outside data processing and software
114
108
6
437
376
16
Professional and other services
99
145
-32
413
509
-19
FDIC assessments
228
24
849
315
90
249
Advertising and marketing
26
32
-22
108
90
19
Amortization of core deposit and other
15
18
-15
62
56
12
Other costs of operations
110
247
-55
527
668
-21
Total other expense
1,450
1,408
3
5,379
5,050
7
Income before income taxes
625
1,011
-38
3,619
2,612
39
Applicable income taxes
143
246
-42
878
620
42
Net income
$
482
765
-37
%
$
2,741
1,992
38
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Dollars in millions
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Interest income
$
2,740
2,641
2,516
2,327
2,072
Interest expense
1,018
866
717
509
245
Net interest income
1,722
1,775
1,799
1,818
1,827
Provision for credit losses
225
150
150
120
90
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,497
1,625
1,649
1,698
1,737
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
112
105
107
85
82
Service charges on deposit accounts
121
121
119
113
106
Trust income
159
155
172
194
195
Brokerage services income
26
27
25
24
22
Trading account and non-hedging
11
9
17
12
14
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
4
-
1
-
(4)
Other revenues from operations
145
143
362
159
267
Total other income
578
560
803
587
682
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
724
727
738
808
697
Equipment and net occupancy
134
131
129
127
137
Outside data processing and software
114
111
106
106
108
Professional and other services
99
89
100
125
145
FDIC assessments
228
29
28
30
24
Advertising and marketing
26
23
28
31
32
Amortization of core deposit and other
15
15
15
17
18
Other costs of operations
110
153
149
115
247
Total other expense
1,450
1,278
1,293
1,359
1,408
Income before income taxes
625
907
1,159
926
1,011
Applicable income taxes
143
217
292
224
246
Net income
$
482
690
867
702
765
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,731
1,517
14
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
28,069
24,959
12
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities
-
3
-100
Trading account
106
118
-10
Investment securities
26,897
25,211
7
Loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial
57,010
51,919
10
Real estate - commercial
33,003
35,296
-6
Real estate - consumer
23,264
23,756
-2
Consumer
20,791
20,593
1
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
134,068
131,564
2
Less: allowance for credit losses
2,129
1,925
11
Net loans and leases
131,939
129,639
2
Goodwill
8,465
8,490
-
Core deposit and other intangible assets
147
209
-30
Other assets
10,910
10,584
3
Total assets
$
208,264
200,730
4
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
49,294
65,502
-25
%
Interest-bearing deposits
113,980
98,013
16
Total deposits
163,274
163,515
-
Short-term borrowings
5,316
3,555
50
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,516
4,377
3
Long-term borrowings
8,201
3,965
107
Total liabilities
181,307
175,412
3
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,011
2,011
-
Common
24,946
23,307
7
Total shareholders' equity
26,957
25,318
6
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
208,264
200,730
4
%
SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS
Commercial and industrial previously reported
$
41,850
Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans
10,069
Commercial and industrial after reclassification
$
51,919
Real estate - commercial previously reported
$
45,365
Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans
(10,069)
Real estate - commercial after reclassification
$
35,296
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Dollars in millions
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,731
1,769
1,848
1,818
1,517
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
28,069
30,114
27,107
22,306
24,959
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities
-
-
-
-
3
Trading account
106
137
137
165
118
Investment securities
26,897
27,336
27,917
28,443
25,211
Loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial
57,010
54,891
54,699
53,934
51,919
Real estate - commercial
33,003
33,741
34,634
34,897
35,296
Real estate - consumer
23,264
23,448
23,762
23,790
23,756
Consumer
20,791
20,275
20,249
20,317
20,593
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
134,068
132,355
133,344
132,938
131,564
Less: allowance for credit losses
2,129
2,052
1,998
1,975
1,925
Net loans and leases
131,939
130,303
131,346
130,963
129,639
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
8,465
8,490
8,490
Core deposit and other intangible assets
147
162
177
192
209
Other assets
10,910
10,838
10,675
10,579
10,584
Total assets
$
208,264
209,124
207,672
202,956
200,730
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
49,294
53,787
54,938
59,955
65,502
Interest-bearing deposits
113,980
110,341
107,120
99,120
98,013
Total deposits
163,274
164,128
162,058
159,075
163,515
Short-term borrowings
5,316
6,731
7,908
6,995
3,555
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,516
4,946
4,488
4,046
4,377
Long-term borrowings
8,201
7,123
7,417
7,463
3,965
Total liabilities
181,307
182,928
181,871
177,579
175,412
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,011
2,011
2,011
2,011
2,011
Common
24,946
24,185
23,790
23,366
23,307
Total shareholders' equity
26,957
26,196
25,801
25,377
25,318
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
208,264
209,124
207,672
202,956
200,730
SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS
Commercial and industrial previously reported
$
45,058
44,684
43,758
41,850
Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans
9,833
10,015
10,176
10,069
Commercial and industrial after reclassification
$
54,891
54,699
53,934
51,919
Real estate - commercial previously reported
$
43,574
44,649
45,073
45,365
Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans
(9,833)
(10,015)
(10,176)
(10,069)
Real estate - commercial after reclassification
$
33,741
34,634
34,897
35,296
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31, 2023 from
December 31,
Change
Dollars in millions
2023
2023
2022
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
in
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2023
2022
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
balance
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
30,153
5.48
%
26,657
5.40
%
25,089
3.75
%
13
%
20
%
$
26,202
5.19
%
33,435
1.52
%
-22
%
Federal funds sold and agreements to
-
5.79
-
5.79
-
4.32
-
-78
-
5.39
70
.43
-100
Trading account
123
3.80
136
4.05
122
2.13
-10
1
133
3.20
109
1.49
21
Investment securities
27,490
3.13
27,993
3.14
25,297
2.77
-2
9
27,932
3.09
19,897
2.59
40
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial and industrial
55,420
7.01
54,567
6.86
49,955
5.65
2
11
54,271
|
6.71
44,127
4.62
23
Real estate - commercial
33,455
6.54
34,288
6.50
35,773
5.04
-2
-6
34,473
6.33
34,375
4.35
-
Real estate - consumer
23,339
4.25
23,573
4.14
23,334
3.92
-1
-
23,614
4.11
21,257
3.75
11
Consumer
20,556
6.42
20,189
6.16
20,344
5.28
2
1
20,380
6.03
19,538
4.65
4
Total loans and leases, net
132,770
6.33
132,617
6.19
129,406
5.12
-
3
132,738
6.07
119,297
4.41
11
Total earning assets
190,536
5.73
187,403
5.62
179,914
4.60
2
6
187,005
5.50
172,808
3.64
8
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
8,494
-
-
8,473
7,537
12
Core deposit and other intangible assets
154
170
218
-9
-29
177
179
-1
Other assets
9,597
9,753
9,966
-2
-4
9,742
9,728
-
Total assets
$
208,752
205,791
198,592
1
%
5
%
$
205,397
190,252
8
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
93,365
2.58
89,274
2.20
87,068
.76
5
%
7
%
$
89,489
1.95
84,753
.32
6
%
Time deposits
21,224
4.30
19,528
4.09
6,182
1.29
9
243
17,131
3.92
4,850
.49
253
Total interest-bearing deposits
114,589
2.90
108,802
2.54
93,250
.80
5
23
106,620
2.27
89,603
.33
19
Short-term borrowings
5,156
5.27
5,346
5.16
1,632
3.24
-4
216
5,758
5.07
936
2.08
515
Long-term borrowings
7,901
5.70
7,240
5.52
3,753
4.65
9
111
7,296
5.49
3,440
3.23
112
Total interest-bearing liabilities
127,646
3.17
121,388
2.83
98,635
.98
5
29
119,674
2.60
93,979
.45
27
Noninterest-bearing deposits
50,124
53,886
70,218
-7
-29
55,474
68,888
-19
Other liabilities
4,482
4,497
4,393
-
2
4,350
3,575
22
Total liabilities
182,252
179,771
173,246
1
5
179,498
166,442
8
Shareholders' equity
26,500
26,020
25,346
2
5
25,899
23,810
9
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
208,752
205,791
198,592
1
%
5
%
$
205,397
190,252
8
%
Net interest spread
2.56
2.79
3.62
2.90
3.19
Contribution of interest-free funds
1.05
1.00
.44
.93
.20
Net interest margin
3.61
%
3.79
%
4.06
%
3.83
%
3.39
%
SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS
Commercial and industrial previously reported
$
44,625
7.01
40,038
5.76
$
34,926
4.68
Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans
9,942
9,917
9,201
Commercial and industrial after reclassification
$
54,567
6.86
49,955
5.65
$
44,127
4.62
Real estate - commercial previously reported
$
44,230
6.41
45,690
5.06
$
43,576
4.35
Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans
(9,942)
(9,917)
(9,201)
Real estate - commercial after reclassification
$
34,288
6.50
35,773
5.04
$
34,375
4.35
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
Income statement data
In millions, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
482
765
$
2,741
1,992
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
12
14
48
43
Merger-related expenses (1)
-
33
-
431
Net operating income
$
494
812
2,789
2,466
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.74
4.29
$
15.79
11.53
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.07
.08
.29
.26
Merger-related expenses (1)
-
.20
-
2.63
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
2.81
4.57
16.08
14.42
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,450
1,408
$
5,379
5,050
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(15)
(18)
(62)
(56)
Merger-related expenses
-
(45)
-
(338)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,435
1,345
$
5,317
4,656
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
-
4
$
-
102
Equipment and net occupancy
-
2
-
7
Outside data processing and software
-
2
-
5
Professional and other services
-
16
-
72
Advertising and marketing
-
5
-
9
Other costs of operations
-
16
-
143
Other expense
-
45
-
338
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
242
Total
$
-
45
$
-
580
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,435
1,345
$
5,317
4,656
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,735
1,841
$
7,169
5,861
Other income
578
682
2,528
2,357
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
4
(4)
4
(6)
Denominator
$
2,309
2,527
$
9,693
8,224
Efficiency ratio
62.1
%
53.3
%
54.9
%
56.6
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
208,752
198,592
$
205,397
190,252
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,494)
(8,473)
(7,537)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(154)
(218)
(177)
(179)
Deferred taxes
39
54
44
43
Average tangible assets
$
200,172
189,934
$
196,791
182,579
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
26,500
25,346
$
25,899
23,810
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(1,946)
Average common equity
24,489
23,335
23,888
21,864
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,494)
(8,473)
(7,537)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(154)
(218)
(177)
(179)
Deferred taxes
39
54
44
43
Average tangible common equity
$
15,909
14,677
$
15,282
14,191
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
208,264
200,730
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,490)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(147)
(209)
Deferred taxes
37
51
Total tangible assets
$
199,689
192,082
Total common equity
Total equity
$
26,957
25,318
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
Common equity
24,946
23,307
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,490)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(147)
(209)
Deferred taxes
37
51
Total tangible common equity
$
16,371
14,659
_______________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Income statement data
In millions, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
482
690
867
702
765
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
12
12
12
13
14
Merger-related expenses (1)
-
-
-
-
33
Net operating income
$
494
702
879
715
812
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.74
3.98
5.05
4.01
4.29
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.07
.07
.07
.08
.08
Merger-related expenses (1)
-
-
-
-
.20
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
2.81
4.05
5.12
4.09
4.57
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,450
1,278
1,293
1,359
1,408
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(15)
(15)
(15)
(17)
(18)
Merger-related expenses
-
-
-
-
(45)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,435
1,263
1,278
1,342
1,345
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
-
-
-
-
4
Equipment and net occupancy
-
-
-
-
2
Outside data processing and software
-
-
-
-
2
Professional and other services
-
-
-
-
16
Advertising and marketing
-
-
-
-
5
Other costs of operations
-
-
-
-
16
Other expense
-
-
-
-
45
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
Total
$
-
-
-
-
45
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,435
1,263
1,278
1,342
1,345
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,735
1,790
1,813
1,832
1,841
Other income
578
560
803
587
682
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
4
-
1
-
(4)
Denominator
$
2,309
2,350
2,615
2,419
2,527
Efficiency ratio
62.1
%
53.7
%
48.9
%
55.5
%
53.3
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
208,752
205,791
204,376
202,599
198,592
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,473)
(8,490)
(8,494)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(154)
(170)
(185)
(201)
(218)
Deferred taxes
39
43
46
49
54
Average tangible assets
$
200,172
197,199
195,764
193,957
189,934
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
26,500
26,020
25,685
25,377
25,346
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
Average common equity
24,489
24,009
23,674
23,366
23,335
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,473)
(8,490)
(8,494)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(154)
(170)
(185)
(201)
(218)
Deferred taxes
39
43
46
49
54
Average tangible common equity
$
15,909
15,417
15,062
14,724
14,677
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
208,264
209,124
207,672
202,956
200,730
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,490)
(8,490)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(147)
(162)
(177)
(192)
(209)
Deferred taxes
37
41
44
47
51
Total tangible assets
$
199,689
200,538
199,074
194,321
192,082
Total common equity
Total equity
$
26,957
26,197
25,801
25,377
25,318
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
Common equity
24,946
24,186
23,790
23,366
23,307
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,490)
(8,490)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(147)
(162)
(177)
(192)
(209)
Deferred taxes
37
41
44
47
51
Total tangible common equity
$
16,371
15,600
15,192
14,731
14,659
_______________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation