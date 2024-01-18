Anzeige
M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) announces fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $482 million or $2.74 of diluted earnings per common share and full-year net income of $2.74 billion or $15.79 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


4Q23



3Q23



4Q22



2023



2022


Earnings Highlights








Net interest income


$

1,722



$

1,775



$

1,827



$

7,115



$

5,822


Taxable-equivalent adjustment



13




15




14




54




39


Net interest income - taxable-equivalent



1,735




1,790




1,841




7,169




5,861


Provision for credit losses



225




150




90




645




517


Noninterest income



578




560




682




2,528




2,357


Noninterest expense



1,450




1,278




1,408




5,379




5,050


Net income



482




690




765




2,741




1,992


Net income available to common shareholders - diluted



457




664




739




2,636




1,891


Diluted earnings per common share



2.74




3.98




4.29




15.79




11.53


Return on average assets - annualized



.92

%



1.33

%



1.53

%



1.33

%



1.05

%

Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized



7.41

%



10.99

%



12.59

%



11.06

%



8.67

%

Average Balance Sheet








Total assets


$

208,752



$

205,791



$

198,592



$

205,397



$

190,252


Interest-bearing deposits at banks



30,153




26,657




25,089




26,202




33,435


Investment securities



27,490




27,993




25,297




27,932




19,897


Loans and leases, net of unearned discount



132,770




132,617




129,406




132,738




119,297


Deposits



164,713




162,688




163,468




162,094




158,491


Borrowings



13,057




12,585




5,385




13,054




4,376


Selected Ratios








(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)
















Net interest margin



3.61

%



3.79

%



4.06

%



3.83

%



3.39

%

Efficiency ratio



62.1




53.7




53.3




54.9




56.6


Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized



.44




.29




.12




.33




.13


Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.59




1.55




1.46




1.59




1.46


Nonaccrual loans to total loans



1.62




1.77




1.85




1.62




1.85


Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (1)



10.98




10.95




10.44




10.98




10.44


Common shareholders' equity per share


$

150.15



$

145.72



$

137.68



$

150.15



$

137.68


(1) December 31, 2023 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.

Financial Highlights

  • The CET1 capital ratio increased 3 basis points to an estimated 10.98% at December 31, 2023, compared with 10.95% at September 30, 2023, modestly strengthening the Company's capital position.
  • Net interest margin of 3.61% in the recent quarter narrowed from 3.79% in the third quarter of 2023 reflecting higher costs paid on deposits amidst a continued shift of customer funds to interest-bearing products.
  • Growth in average commercial and industrial loans in the recent quarter was largely offset by a decline in commercial real estate loans.
  • Reflecting continued demand for interest-bearing products, average deposits increased 1% from the third quarter of 2023.
  • Higher provision for credit losses in the recent quarter reflects continued pressure on investor-owned commercial real estate borrowers and a $1.7 billion increase in loan balances from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023 .
  • Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 includes an FDIC special assessment of $197 million ( $146 million net of tax or $0.88 of diluted earnings per common share).

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T enters 2024 with stronger levels of capital, liquidity and credit reserves than a year earlier. Average commercial and consumer loans as well as average deposits all increased in the final quarter of 2023, and expenses remained well controlled after considering the FDIC special assessment. With commercial real estate values and higher interest rates impacting our commercial clientele, our relationship-based approach gives us confidence in our ability to work through those challenges with our customers and appropriately assess the associated credit risk and loss reserves. Over the past year we have strengthened relationships with our customers and welcomed new ones. We thank our employees for consistently showing up within the communities we serve to make a difference."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:



Investor Relations:

Brian Klock

716.842.5138

Media Relations:

Frank Lentini

929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)


























Change
4Q23 vs.






Change
4Q23 vs.


($ in millions, except per share data)


4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22


















Net operating income


$

494



$

702




-30

%


$

812




-39

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

2.81



$

4.05




-31

%


$

4.57




-39

%

Annualized return on average tangible assets



.98

%



1.41

%






1.70

%




Annualized return on average tangible common equity



11.70

%



17.41

%






21.29

%




Efficiency ratio



62.1

%



53.7

%






53.3

%




Tangible equity per common share


$

98.54



$

93.99




5

%


$

86.59




14

%

_______________

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of:

  • Professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers.
  • Costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs.
  • An initial provision for credit losses of $242 million in the second quarter of 2022 on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date.

The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the year ended December 31, 2023 .

For the year ended December 31, 2023, diluted net operating earnings per common share were $16.08, compared with $14.42 in 2022. Net operating income was $2.79 billion and $2.47 billion in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in 2023 was 1.42% and 17.60%, respectively, compared with 1.35% and 16.70%, respectively, in 2022.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income


























Change
4Q23 vs.






Change
4Q23 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22


















Average earning assets


$

190,536



$

187,403




2

%


$

179,914




6

%

Average interest-bearing liabilities


$

127,646



$

121,388




5

%


$

98,635




29

%

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


$

1,735



$

1,790




-3

%


$

1,841




-6

%

Yield on average earning assets



5.73

%



5.62

%






4.60

%




Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



3.17

%



2.83

%






0.98

%




Net interest spread



2.56

%



2.79

%






3.62

%




Net interest margin



3.61

%



3.79

%






4.06

%




Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $55 million, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2023.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.8 billion and the rates paid on such deposits rose 36 basis points.
  • Average long-term borrowings increased $661 million .
  • The yield on average loans and leases increased 14 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.5 billion .

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $106 million, or 6%, compared with the year-earlier quarter.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $21.3 billion and the rates paid on those deposits increased 210 basis points.
  • Average borrowings increased $7.7 billion .
  • Yields earned on average loans and leases and average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 121 basis points and 173 basis points, respectively.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks and average loans and leases increased $5.1 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.
  • The yield on average investment securities increased by 36 basis points.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $7.17 billion in 2023, an increase of $1.31 billion, or 22% from $5.86 billion in 2022.

  • Average earning assets increased $14.2 billion to $187.0 billion in 2023 from $172.8 billion in 2022, reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of assets acquired from People's United on April 1, 2022, partially offset by lower average interest-bearing deposits at banks.
  • Yields on average loans and leases and interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 166 basis points and 367 basis points, respectively.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $25.7 billion also reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of liabilities assumed in the acquisition of People's United.
  • Rates paid on average interest-bearing deposits increased 194 basis points.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality


























Change
4Q23 vs.






Change
4Q23 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22


















At end of quarter
















Nonaccrual loans


$

2,166



$

2,342




-8

%


$

2,439




-11

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



39




37




4

%



41




-7

%

Total nonperforming assets


$

2,205



$

2,379




-7

%


$

2,480




-11

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


$

339



$

354




-4

%


$

491




-31

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.62

%



1.77

%






1.85

%




















Allowance for credit losses


$

2,129



$

2,052




4

%


$

1,925




11

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.59

%



1.55

%






1.46

%




















For the period
















Provision for credit losses


$

225



$

150




50

%


$

90




150

%

Net charge-offs


$

148



$

96




54

%


$

40




268

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.44

%



.29

%






.12

%




_______________

(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $225 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $150 million in the immediately preceding quarter, compared with $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The comparatively higher provisions for credit losses in the most recent two quarters as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 reflect commercial real estate values and higher interest rates contributing to a modest deterioration in the performance of loans to commercial borrowers. The provision for credit losses was $645 million in 2023, compared with $517 million in 2022. As previously described, included in the second quarter of 2022 was the $242 million provision related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. Reflective of variability in the timing and amount of commercial real estate charge-offs, net charge-offs totaled $148 million in 2023's fourth quarter as compared with $96 million in the immediately preceding quarter. Net charge-offs were $40 million in the year-earlier quarter. As compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter, the two most recent quarter net charge-offs reflect higher levels of commercial real estate loan and commercial and industrial loan net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $442 million and $160 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively, representing .33% and .13%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.17 billion at December 31, 2023, $176 million lower than at September 30, 2023 and $272 million lower than at December 31, 2022 . The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with the immediately preceding quarter end was attributable to a decline in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans, including the impact of net charge-offs, and residential real estate nonaccrual loans. The decrease in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 as compared with December 31, 2022 was predominantly due to lower levels of commercial real estate nonaccrual loans and residential real estate nonaccrual loans, partially offset by a rise in commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income


























Change
4Q23 vs.






Change
4Q23 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22


Mortgage banking revenues


$

112



$

105




8

%


$

82




38

%

Service charges on deposit accounts



121




121




-




106




14

%

Trust income



159




155




2

%



195




-19

%

Brokerage services income



26




27




-3

%



22




17

%

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



11




9




23

%



14




-18

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



4




-




-




(4)




-


Other revenues from operations



145




143




2

%



267




-45

%

Total


$

578



$

560




3

%


$

682




-15

%

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $19 million, or 3%, as compared with 2023's third quarter.

  • Mortgage banking revenues increased $8 million reflecting higher margins on sales of commercial real estate loans.
  • Gain (loss) on bank investment securities increased $4 million, which includes unrealized gains on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred stock and other equity securities.
  • Trust income increased $3 million reflecting improved sales activity.
  • Other revenues from operations rose $3 million resulting from comparatively favorable letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

Noninterest income declined $103 million, or 15%, as compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter.

  • Other revenues from operations declined $121 million due to a $136 million gain on sale of M&T Insurance Agency ("MTIA") in fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a rise in tax-exempt income earned from bank owned life insurance and higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees.
  • Trust income decreased $36 million reflecting lower revenues associated with the Company's Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business following its sale in April 2023 .
  • Mortgage banking revenues rose $31 million due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential real estate loan servicing rights in the first quarter of 2023 and higher gains on sales of commercial and residential real estate loans.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $15 million predominantly due to People's United conversion-related fee waivers in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a rise in commercial service charges.

Noninterest income rose $172 million, or 7%, to $2.53 billion in 2023 as compared with $2.36 billion in 2022, reflecting the sale of the CIT business in the second quarter of 2023, the sale of MTIA in the fourth quarter of 2022 and one additional quarter of revenues in 2023 from operations acquired from People's United. Other favorable factors contributing to the rise in noninterest income included higher mortgage banking revenues and trading account and non-hedging derivatives gains.

Noninterest Expense


























Change
4Q23 vs.






Change
4Q23 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22


Salaries and employee benefits


$

724



$

727




-



$

697




4

%

Equipment and net occupancy



134




131




2

%



137




-2

%

Outside data processing and software



114




111




3

%



108




6

%

Professional and other services



99




89




12

%



145




-32

%

FDIC assessments



228




29




676

%



24




849

%

Advertising and marketing



26




23




11

%



32




-22

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



15




15




-




18




-15

%

Other costs of operations



110




153




-28

%



247




-55

%

Total


$

1,450



$

1,278




14

%


$

1,408




3

%

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company began presenting "professional and other services" as an individual component of "other expense" while combining the presentation of "printing, postage, and supplies" into "other costs of operations" within the Consolidated Statement of Income. Prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

Noninterest expense aggregated $1.45 billion in the recent quarter, up from $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets considered to be nonoperating in nature, noninterest operating expenses increased $173 million, or 14%, to $1.44 billion in the recent quarter from $1.26 billion in the immediately preceding quarter.

  • Fourth quarter of 2023 expenses include a $197 million special assessment from the FDIC.
  • Professional and other services operating expenses rose $10 million reflecting lower legal-related expenses in 2023's third quarter.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $43 million reflecting losses associated with certain retail banking activities recognized in the third quarter of 2023 and lower merchant discount and credit card fees.

Noninterest expense increased $42 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $1.35 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 after excluding $45 million of merger-related expenses, considered to be nonoperating in nature, associated with the People's United acquisition and $18 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets. Noninterest operating expenses increased $90 million, or 7%, from the year-earlier quarter inclusive of the following:

  • FDIC assessments increased $204 million reflecting the $197 million FDIC special assessment.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $122 million reflecting a $135 million charitable contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation in the year-earlier quarter.
  • Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $31 million reflecting higher severance and other employee benefits expenses.
  • Professional and other services operating expenses declined $30 million including lower sub-advisory fees resulting from the sale of the CIT business.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense aggregated $5.38 billion, compared with $5.05 billion in 2022. Noninterest operating expenses were $5.32 billion in 2023, compared with $4.66 billion in 2022 after excluding $338 million of merger-related expenses, considered to be nonoperating in nature, incurred in 2022 associated with the People's United acquisition and $62 million and $56 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets in 2023 and 2022, respectively. The $661 million increase in noninterest operating expenses reflected one additional quarter of operations acquired from People's United, higher salaries and employee benefits expenses from merit and other salary increases, a rise in incentive compensation and increases in employee benefits costs, including severance, and higher FDIC assessments inclusive of the special assessment in the recent quarter.

Average Earning Assets


























Change
4Q23 vs.






Change
4Q23 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22


Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$

30,153



$

26,657




13

%


$

25,089




20

%

Trading account



123




136




-10

%



122




1

%

Investment securities



27,490




27,993




-2

%



25,297




9

%

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
















Commercial and industrial



55,420




54,567




2

%



49,955




11

%

Real estate - commercial



33,455




34,288




-2

%



35,773




-6

%

Real estate - consumer



23,339




23,573




-1

%



23,334




-


Consumer



20,556




20,189




2

%



20,344




1

%

Total loans and leases, net



132,770




132,617




-




129,406




3

%

Total earning assets


$

190,536



$

187,403




2

%


$

179,914




6

%

At December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified the substantial majority of its loans secured by commercial real estate that were considered owner-occupied to commercial and industrial loans to reflect the variation in the management and underlying risk profile of such loans as compared with investor-owned commercial real estate loans. Prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

Average earning assets increased $3.1 billion, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2023.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.5 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings.
  • Average loans and leases increased a modest $153 million primarily reflective of growth in average balances of commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans, largely offset by a decline in average commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. The growth in commercial and industrial loans was mainly attributable to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers.
  • Average investment securities declined $503 million primarily due to pay downs of fixed rate mortgage-backed securities.

Average earning assets increased $10.6 billion, or 6%, from the year-earlier fourth quarter.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $5.1 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings.
  • Average loans and leases increased $3.4 billion predominantly due to higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a $2.3 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.
  • Average investment securities increased $2.2 billion due to the purchases of additional investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities


























Change
4Q23 vs.






Change
4Q23 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22


Interest-bearing deposits
















Savings and interest-checking deposits


$

93,365



$

89,274




5

%


$

87,068




7

%

Time deposits



21,224




19,528




9

%



6,182




243

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



114,589




108,802




5

%



93,250




23

%

Short-term borrowings



5,156




5,346




-4

%



1,632




216

%

Long-term borrowings



7,901




7,240




9

%



3,753




111

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

127,646



$

121,388




5

%


$

98,635




29

%

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $6.3 billion, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2023.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.8 billion, including a $4.8 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.
  • Average borrowings increased $472 million predominantly due to the issuance of medium-term senior notes totaling $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by modestly lower levels of average short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of New York .

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $29.0 billion, or 29%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $21.3 billion, including an $11.6 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.
  • Average borrowings increased $7.7 billion reflecting the issuances of senior notes totaling $3.5 billion and $1.0 billion in the first and fourth quarters of 2023, respectively, and increases in short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York .

Capital














4Q23



3Q23



4Q22


CET1



10.98

%

(1)


10.95

%



10.44

%

Tier 1 capital



12.29

%

(1)


12.27

%



11.79

%

Total capital



13.99

%

(1)


13.99

%



13.60

%

Tangible capital - common



8.20

%



7.78

%



7.63

%

_______________

(1) December 31, 2023 capital ratios are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $217 million and $25 million, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. M&T did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.98% as of December 31, 2023. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at December 31, 2023 are estimated to be $154 billion .

M&T repurchased 3,838,157 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the first quarter of 2023 for a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million . There were no other share repurchases in 2023. M&T repurchased a total of 10,453,282 shares for a total cost of $1.8 billion in 2022.

Other

In the fourth quarter of 2023 the Company completed modifications to its management reporting system to conform its internal profitability reporting with certain organizational changes that resulted in the realignment of its business operations into three reportable segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank and Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The change will be reflected in the Company's upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time . Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ423. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 25, 2024 by calling (800) 839-2485, or (402) 220-7222 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York . M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecast.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in the Company's credit ratings; the impact of the People's United acquisition; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights



Three months ended






Year ended






December 31






December 31





Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands

2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change


Performance


















Net income

$

482




765




-37

%


$

2,741




1,992




38

%

Net income available to common shareholders


457




739




-38

%



2,636




1,891




39

%

Per common share:


















Basic earnings

$

2.75




4.32




-36

%


$

15.85




11.59




37

%

Diluted earnings


2.74




4.29




-36

%



15.79




11.53




37

%

Cash dividends


1.30




1.20




8

%



5.20




4.80




8

%

Common shares outstanding:


















Average - diluted (1)


166,731




172,149




-3

%



167,002




164,030




2

%

Period end (2)


166,149




169,285




-2

%



166,149




169,285




-2

%

Return on (annualized):


















Average total assets


.92

%



1.53

%






1.33

%



1.05

%




Average common shareholders' equity


7.41

%



12.59

%






11.06

%



8.67

%




Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,735




1,841




-6

%


$

7,169




5,861




22

%

Yield on average earning assets


5.73

%



4.60

%






5.50

%



3.64

%




Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


3.17

%



.98

%






2.60

%



.45

%




Net interest spread


2.56

%



3.62

%






2.90

%



3.19

%




Contribution of interest-free funds


1.05

%



.44

%






.93

%



.20

%




Net interest margin


3.61

%



4.06

%






3.83

%



3.39

%




Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)


.44

%



.12

%






.33

%



.13

%




Net operating results (3)


















Net operating income

$

494




812




-39

%


$

2,789




2,466




13

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


2.81




4.57




-39

%



16.08




14.42




12

%

Return on (annualized):


















Average tangible assets


.98

%



1.70

%






1.42

%



1.35

%




Average tangible common equity


11.70

%



21.29

%






17.60

%



16.70

%




Efficiency ratio


62.1

%



53.3

%






54.9

%



56.6

%























At December 31












Loan quality

2023



2022



Change











Nonaccrual loans

$

2,166




2,439




-11

%










Real estate and other foreclosed assets


39




41




-7

%










Total nonperforming assets

$

2,205




2,480




-11

%










Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

339




491




-31

%










Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:


















Nonaccrual loans

$

53




44




22

%










Accruing loans past due 90 days or more


298




363




-18

%










Nonaccrual loans to total net loans


1.62

%



1.85

%













Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.59

%



1.46

%













_______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands

2023



2023



2023



2023



2022


Performance















Net income

$

482




690




867




702




765


Net income available to common shareholders


457




664




841




676




739


Per common share:















Basic earnings

$

2.75




4.00




5.07




4.03




4.32


Diluted earnings


2.74




3.98




5.05




4.01




4.29


Cash dividends


1.30




1.30




1.30




1.30




1.20


Common shares outstanding:















Average - diluted (1)


166,731




166,570




166,320




168,410




172,149


Period end (2)


166,149




165,970




165,894




165,865




169,285


Return on (annualized):















Average total assets


.92

%



1.33

%



1.70

%



1.40

%



1.53

%

Average common shareholders' equity


7.41

%



10.99

%



14.27

%



11.74

%



12.59

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,735




1,790




1,813




1,832




1,841


Yield on average earning assets


5.73

%



5.62

%



5.46

%



5.16

%



4.60

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


3.17

%



2.83

%



2.43

%



1.86

%



.98

%

Net interest spread


2.56

%



2.79

%



3.03

%



3.30

%



3.62

%

Contribution of interest-free funds


1.05

%



1.00

%



.88

%



.74

%



.44

%

Net interest margin


3.61

%



3.79

%



3.91

%



4.04

%



4.06

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)


.44

%



.29

%



.38

%



.22

%



.12

%

Net operating results (3)















Net operating income

$

494




702




879




715




812


Diluted net operating earnings per common share


2.81




4.05




5.12




4.09




4.57


Return on (annualized):















Average tangible assets


.98

%



1.41

%



1.80

%



1.49

%



1.70

%

Average tangible common equity


11.70

%



17.41

%



22.73

%



19.00

%



21.29

%

Efficiency ratio


62.1

%



53.7

%



48.9

%



55.5

%



53.3

%

















December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Loan quality

2023



2023



2023



2023



2022


Nonaccrual loans

$

2,166




2,342




2,435




2,557




2,439


Real estate and other foreclosed assets


39




37




43




44




41


Total nonperforming assets

$

2,205




2,379




2,478




2,601




2,480


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

339




354




380




407




491


Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:















Nonaccrual loans

$

53




40




40




42




44


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more


298




269




294




306




363


Nonaccrual loans to total net loans


1.62

%



1.77

%



1.83

%



1.92

%



1.85

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.59

%



1.55

%



1.50

%



1.49

%



1.46

%

_______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income




Three months ended






Year ended







December 31






December 31





Dollars in millions


2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change


Interest income


$

2,740




2,072




32

%


$

10,224




6,247




64

%

Interest expense



1,018




245




316




3,109




425




631


Net interest income



1,722




1,827




-6




7,115




5,822




22


Provision for credit losses



225




90




150




645




517




25


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,497




1,737




-14




6,470




5,305




22


Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues



112




82




38




409




357




15


Service charges on deposit accounts



121




106




14




475




447




6


Trust income



159




195




-19




680




741




-8


Brokerage services income



26




22




17




102




88




17


Trading account and non-hedging
derivative gains



11




14




-18




49




27




84


Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



4




(4)




-




4




(6)




-


Other revenues from operations



145




267




-45




809




703




15


Total other income



578




682




-15




2,528




2,357




7


Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits



724




697




4




2,997




2,787




8


Equipment and net occupancy



134




137




-2




520




474




10


Outside data processing and software



114




108




6




437




376




16


Professional and other services



99




145




-32




413




509




-19


FDIC assessments



228




24




849




315




90




249


Advertising and marketing



26




32




-22




108




90




19


Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets



15




18




-15




62




56




12


Other costs of operations



110




247




-55




527




668




-21


Total other expense



1,450




1,408




3




5,379




5,050




7


Income before income taxes



625




1,011




-38




3,619




2,612




39


Applicable income taxes



143




246




-42




878




620




42


Net income


$

482




765




-37

%


$

2,741




1,992




38

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended




December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Dollars in millions


2023



2023



2023



2023



2022


Interest income


$

2,740




2,641




2,516




2,327




2,072


Interest expense



1,018




866




717




509




245


Net interest income



1,722




1,775




1,799




1,818




1,827


Provision for credit losses



225




150




150




120




90


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,497




1,625




1,649




1,698




1,737


Other income
















Mortgage banking revenues



112




105




107




85




82


Service charges on deposit accounts



121




121




119




113




106


Trust income



159




155




172




194




195


Brokerage services income



26




27




25




24




22


Trading account and non-hedging
derivative gains



11




9




17




12




14


Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



4




-




1




-




(4)


Other revenues from operations



145




143




362




159




267


Total other income



578




560




803




587




682


Other expense
















Salaries and employee benefits



724




727




738




808




697


Equipment and net occupancy



134




131




129




127




137


Outside data processing and software



114




111




106




106




108


Professional and other services



99




89




100




125




145


FDIC assessments



228




29




28




30




24


Advertising and marketing



26




23




28




31




32


Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets



15




15




15




17




18


Other costs of operations



110




153




149




115




247


Total other expense



1,450




1,278




1,293




1,359




1,408


Income before income taxes



625




907




1,159




926




1,011


Applicable income taxes



143




217




292




224




246


Net income


$

482




690




867




702




765


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet




December 31






Dollars in millions


2023



2022



Change



ASSETS











Cash and due from banks


$

1,731




1,517




14


%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



28,069




24,959




12



Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



-




3




-100



Trading account



106




118




-10



Investment securities



26,897




25,211




7



Loans and leases:











Commercial and industrial



57,010




51,919




10



Real estate - commercial



33,003




35,296




-6



Real estate - consumer



23,264




23,756




-2



Consumer



20,791




20,593




1



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



134,068




131,564




2



Less: allowance for credit losses



2,129




1,925




11



Net loans and leases



131,939




129,639




2



Goodwill



8,465




8,490




-



Core deposit and other intangible assets



147




209




-30



Other assets



10,910




10,584




3



Total assets


$

208,264




200,730




4


%












LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

49,294




65,502




-25


%

Interest-bearing deposits



113,980




98,013




16



Total deposits



163,274




163,515




-



Short-term borrowings



5,316




3,555




50



Accrued interest and other liabilities



4,516




4,377




3



Long-term borrowings



8,201




3,965




107



Total liabilities



181,307




175,412




3



Shareholders' equity:











Preferred



2,011




2,011




-



Common



24,946




23,307




7



Total shareholders' equity



26,957




25,318




6



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

208,264




200,730




4


%


































SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS

Commercial and industrial previously reported





$

41,850






Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans






10,069






Commercial and industrial after reclassification





$

51,919

















Real estate - commercial previously reported





$

45,365






Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans






(10,069)






Real estate - commercial after reclassification





$

35,296






Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Dollars in millions

2023



2023



2023



2023



2022


ASSETS















Cash and due from banks

$

1,731




1,769




1,848




1,818




1,517


Interest-bearing deposits at banks


28,069




30,114




27,107




22,306




24,959


Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities


-




-




-




-




3


Trading account


106




137




137




165




118


Investment securities


26,897




27,336




27,917




28,443




25,211


Loans and leases:















Commercial and industrial


57,010




54,891




54,699




53,934




51,919


Real estate - commercial


33,003




33,741




34,634




34,897




35,296


Real estate - consumer


23,264




23,448




23,762




23,790




23,756


Consumer


20,791




20,275




20,249




20,317




20,593


Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount


134,068




132,355




133,344




132,938




131,564


Less: allowance for credit losses


2,129




2,052




1,998




1,975




1,925


Net loans and leases


131,939




130,303




131,346




130,963




129,639


Goodwill


8,465




8,465




8,465




8,490




8,490


Core deposit and other intangible assets


147




162




177




192




209


Other assets


10,910




10,838




10,675




10,579




10,584


Total assets

$

208,264




209,124




207,672




202,956




200,730

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

49,294




53,787




54,938




59,955




65,502


Interest-bearing deposits


113,980




110,341




107,120




99,120




98,013


Total deposits


163,274




164,128




162,058




159,075




163,515


Short-term borrowings


5,316




6,731




7,908




6,995




3,555


Accrued interest and other liabilities


4,516




4,946




4,488




4,046




4,377


Long-term borrowings


8,201




7,123




7,417




7,463




3,965


Total liabilities


181,307




182,928




181,871




177,579




175,412


Shareholders' equity:















Preferred


2,011




2,011




2,011




2,011




2,011


Common


24,946




24,185




23,790




23,366




23,307


Total shareholders' equity


26,957




26,196




25,801




25,377




25,318


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

208,264




209,124




207,672




202,956




200,730















































SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS


Commercial and industrial previously reported




$

45,058




44,684




43,758




41,850


Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans





9,833




10,015




10,176




10,069


Commercial and industrial after reclassification




$

54,891




54,699




53,934




51,919

















Real estate - commercial previously reported




$

43,574




44,649




45,073




45,365


Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans





(9,833)




(10,015)




(10,176)




(10,069)


Real estate - commercial after reclassification




$

33,741




34,634




34,897




35,296


Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended




Change in balance




Year ended










December 31,




September 30,




December 31,




December 31, 2023 from




December 31,




Change



Dollars in millions



2023




2023




2022




September 30,




December 31,




2023




2022




in






Balance




Rate




Balance




Rate




Balance




Rate




2023




2022




Balance




Rate




Balance




Rate




balance



ASSETS






















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$

30,153




5.48


%


26,657




5.40


%


25,089




3.75


%


13


%


20


%

$

26,202




5.19


%


33,435




1.52


%


-22


%

Federal funds sold and agreements to
resell securities



-




5.79




-




5.79




-




4.32




-




-78




-




5.39




70




.43




-100



Trading account



123




3.80




136




4.05




122




2.13




-10




1




133




3.20




109




1.49




21



Investment securities



27,490




3.13




27,993




3.14




25,297




2.77




-2




9




27,932




3.09




19,897




2.59




40



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount









































Commercial and industrial



55,420




7.01




54,567




6.86




49,955




5.65




2




11




54,271




6.71




44,127




4.62




23



Real estate - commercial



33,455




6.54




34,288




6.50




35,773




5.04




-2




-6




34,473




6.33




34,375




4.35




-



Real estate - consumer



23,339




4.25




23,573




4.14




23,334




3.92




-1




-




23,614




4.11




21,257




3.75




11



Consumer



20,556




6.42




20,189




6.16




20,344




5.28




2




1




20,380




6.03




19,538




4.65




4



Total loans and leases, net



132,770




6.33




132,617




6.19




129,406




5.12




-




3




132,738




6.07




119,297




4.41




11



Total earning assets



190,536




5.73




187,403




5.62




179,914




4.60




2




6




187,005




5.50




172,808




3.64




8



Goodwill



8,465







8,465







8,494







-




-




8,473







7,537







12



Core deposit and other intangible assets



154







170







218







-9




-29




177







179







-1



Other assets



9,597







9,753







9,966







-2




-4




9,742







9,728







-



Total assets


$

208,752







205,791







198,592







1


%


5


%

$

205,397







190,252







8


%










































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Interest-bearing deposits









































Savings and interest-checking deposits


$

93,365




2.58




89,274




2.20




87,068




.76




5


%


7


%

$

89,489




1.95




84,753




.32




6


%

Time deposits



21,224




4.30




19,528




4.09




6,182




1.29




9




243




17,131




3.92




4,850




.49




253



Total interest-bearing deposits



114,589




2.90




108,802




2.54




93,250




.80




5




23




106,620




2.27




89,603




.33




19



Short-term borrowings



5,156




5.27




5,346




5.16




1,632




3.24




-4




216




5,758




5.07




936




2.08




515



Long-term borrowings



7,901




5.70




7,240




5.52




3,753




4.65




9




111




7,296




5.49




3,440




3.23




112



Total interest-bearing liabilities



127,646




3.17




121,388




2.83




98,635




.98




5




29




119,674




2.60




93,979




.45




27



Noninterest-bearing deposits



50,124







53,886







70,218







-7




-29




55,474







68,888







-19



Other liabilities



4,482







4,497







4,393







-




2




4,350







3,575







22



Total liabilities



182,252







179,771







173,246







1




5




179,498







166,442







8



Shareholders' equity



26,500







26,020







25,346







2




5




25,899







23,810







9



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

208,752







205,791







198,592







1


%


5


%

$

205,397







190,252







8


%










































Net interest spread






2.56







2.79







3.62













2.90







3.19






Contribution of interest-free funds






1.05







1.00







.44













.93







.20






Net interest margin






3.61


%





3.79


%





4.06


%











3.83


%





3.39


%































































































































SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS

Commercial and industrial previously reported



$

44,625




7.01




40,038




5.76















$

34,926




4.68






Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans




9,942







9,917



















9,201









Commercial and industrial after reclassification



$

54,567




6.86




49,955




5.65















$

44,127




4.62















































Real estate - commercial previously reported



$

44,230




6.41




45,690




5.06















$

43,576




4.35






Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans




(9,942)







(9,917)



















(9,201)









Real estate - commercial after reclassification



$

34,288




6.50




35,773




5.04















$

34,375




4.35






Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures




Three months ended



Year ended




December 31



December 31




2023



2022



2023



2022


Income statement data













In millions, except per share













Net income













Net income


$

482




765



$

2,741




1,992


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



12




14




48




43


Merger-related expenses (1)



-




33




-




431


Net operating income


$

494




812




2,789




2,466


Earnings per common share













Diluted earnings per common share


$

2.74




4.29



$

15.79




11.53


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.07




.08




.29




.26


Merger-related expenses (1)



-




.20




-




2.63


Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

2.81




4.57




16.08




14.42


Other expense













Other expense


$

1,450




1,408



$

5,379




5,050


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(15)




(18)




(62)




(56)


Merger-related expenses



-




(45)




-




(338)


Noninterest operating expense


$

1,435




1,345



$

5,317




4,656


Merger-related expenses













Salaries and employee benefits


$

-




4



$

-




102


Equipment and net occupancy



-




2




-




7


Outside data processing and software



-




2




-




5


Professional and other services



-




16




-




72


Advertising and marketing



-




5




-




9


Other costs of operations



-




16




-




143


Other expense



-




45




-




338


Provision for credit losses



-




-




-




242


Total


$

-




45



$

-




580


Efficiency ratio













Noninterest operating expense (numerator)


$

1,435




1,345



$

5,317




4,656


Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

1,735




1,841



$

7,169




5,861


Other income



578




682




2,528




2,357


Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



4




(4)




4




(6)


Denominator


$

2,309




2,527



$

9,693




8,224


Efficiency ratio



62.1

%



53.3

%



54.9

%



56.6

%

Balance sheet data













In millions













Average assets













Average assets


$

208,752




198,592



$

205,397




190,252


Goodwill



(8,465)




(8,494)




(8,473)




(7,537)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(154)




(218)




(177)




(179)


Deferred taxes



39




54




44




43


Average tangible assets


$

200,172




189,934



$

196,791




182,579


Average common equity













Average total equity


$

26,500




25,346



$

25,899




23,810


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(2,011)




(2,011)




(1,946)


Average common equity



24,489




23,335




23,888




21,864


Goodwill



(8,465)




(8,494)




(8,473)




(7,537)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(154)




(218)




(177)




(179)


Deferred taxes



39




54




44




43


Average tangible common equity


$

15,909




14,677



$

15,282




14,191


At end of quarter













Total assets













Total assets


$

208,264




200,730








Goodwill



(8,465)




(8,490)








Core deposit and other intangible assets



(147)




(209)








Deferred taxes



37




51








Total tangible assets


$

199,689




192,082








Total common equity













Total equity


$

26,957




25,318








Preferred stock



(2,011)




(2,011)








Common equity



24,946




23,307








Goodwill



(8,465)




(8,490)








Core deposit and other intangible assets



(147)




(209)








Deferred taxes



37




51








Total tangible common equity


$

16,371




14,659








_______________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended




December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,




2023



2023



2023



2023



2022


Income statement data
















In millions, except per share
















Net income
















Net income


$

482




690




867




702




765


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



12




12




12




13




14


Merger-related expenses (1)



-




-




-




-




33


Net operating income


$

494




702




879




715




812


Earnings per common share
















Diluted earnings per common share


$

2.74




3.98




5.05




4.01




4.29


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.07




.07




.07




.08




.08


Merger-related expenses (1)



-




-




-




-




.20


Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

2.81




4.05




5.12




4.09




4.57


Other expense
















Other expense


$

1,450




1,278




1,293




1,359




1,408


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(15)




(15)




(15)




(17)




(18)


Merger-related expenses



-




-




-




-




(45)


Noninterest operating expense


$

1,435




1,263




1,278




1,342




1,345


Merger-related expenses
















Salaries and employee benefits


$

-




-




-




-




4


Equipment and net occupancy



-




-




-




-




2


Outside data processing and software



-




-




-




-




2


Professional and other services



-




-




-




-




16


Advertising and marketing



-




-




-




-




5


Other costs of operations



-




-




-




-




16


Other expense



-




-




-




-




45


Provision for credit losses



-




-




-




-




-


Total


$

-




-




-




-




45


Efficiency ratio
















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)


$

1,435




1,263




1,278




1,342




1,345


Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

1,735




1,790




1,813




1,832




1,841


Other income



578




560




803




587




682


Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



4




-




1




-




(4)


Denominator


$

2,309




2,350




2,615




2,419




2,527


Efficiency ratio



62.1

%



53.7

%



48.9

%



55.5

%



53.3

%

Balance sheet data
















In millions
















Average assets
















Average assets


$

208,752




205,791




204,376




202,599




198,592


Goodwill



(8,465)




(8,465)




(8,473)




(8,490)




(8,494)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(154)




(170)




(185)




(201)




(218)


Deferred taxes



39




43




46




49




54


Average tangible assets


$

200,172




197,199




195,764




193,957




189,934


Average common equity
















Average total equity


$

26,500




26,020




25,685




25,377




25,346


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(2,011)




(2,011)




(2,011)




(2,011)


Average common equity



24,489




24,009




23,674




23,366




23,335


Goodwill



(8,465)




(8,465)




(8,473)




(8,490)




(8,494)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(154)




(170)




(185)




(201)




(218)


Deferred taxes



39




43




46




49




54


Average tangible common equity


$

15,909




15,417




15,062




14,724




14,677


At end of quarter
















Total assets
















Total assets


$

208,264




209,124




207,672




202,956




200,730


Goodwill



(8,465)




(8,465)




(8,465)




(8,490)




(8,490)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(147)




(162)




(177)




(192)




(209)


Deferred taxes



37




41




44




47




51


Total tangible assets


$

199,689




200,538




199,074




194,321




192,082


Total common equity
















Total equity


$

26,957




26,197




25,801




25,377




25,318


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(2,011)




(2,011)




(2,011)




(2,011)


Common equity



24,946




24,186




23,790




23,366




23,307


Goodwill



(8,465)




(8,465)




(8,465)




(8,490)




(8,490)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(147)




(162)




(177)




(192)




(209)


Deferred taxes



37




41




44




47




51


Total tangible common equity


$

16,371




15,600




15,192




14,731




14,659


_______________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

