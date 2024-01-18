Keycorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income Of $30 Million, Or $.03 Per Diluted Common Share

Fourth quarter 2023 net income reflects $209 million of after-tax expenses, or $.22 per share, from the following items: FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and a pension settlement charge
Strong capital position: Common Equity Tier 1 of 10.0%(a), above targeted range
Exceeded 2023 full year balance sheet optimization goal: $14 billion reduction in risk-weighted assets(b)
Solid credit quality: net charge-offs to average loans of 26 basis points
CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $30 million, or $.03 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compared to $266 million, or $.29 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $356 million, or $.38 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in the fourth quarter of 2023 are $209 million, or $.22 per diluted common share, of charges related to a FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and a pension settlement charge(c).
Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman
"Underlying performance in the quarter was solid. Net interest income stabilized, expenses were well-controlled, credit costs remained low, and our capital position continued to improve. We also continued to invest in our differentiated fee-based businesses which we anticipate will gain traction as conditions improve in the capital markets.
I am proud of the work and dedication of our teammates in executing on our strategic priorities and steadfastly serving our clients while navigating a turbulent year. In 2023, we grew relationship deposits, improved balance sheet resiliency, exceeded our goal of reducing risk-weighted assets, maintained expense discipline, and benefited from our de-risked loan portfolio and distinctive underwrite-to-distribute model.
I am fully confident these actions will position Key to deliver sound, profitable growth, realize our earnings potential, and drive substantive value for all of our stakeholders in the years ahead."
(a)
December 31, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
December 31, 2023 figures are estimated.
(c)
See table on page 25 for more information on Selected Items Impacts to Earnings.
Selected Financial Highlights
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 30
$ 266
$ 356
(88.7) %
(91.6) %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share - assuming dilution
.03
.29
.38
(89.7)
(92.1)
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
1.46 %
12.40 %
18.07 %
N/A
N/A
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
.14
.62
.83
N/A
N/A
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
10.0
9.8
9.1
N/A
N/A
Book value at period end
$ 13.02
$ 11.65
$ 11.79
11.8
10.4
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
2.07 %
2.01 %
2.73 %
N/A
N/A
(a)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(b)
December 31, 2023 ratio is estimated.
TE
= Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Net interest income (TE)
$ 928
$ 923
$ 1,227
.5 %
(24.4) %
Noninterest income
610
643
671
(5.1)
(9.1)
Total revenue (TE)
$ 1,538
$ 1,566
$ 1,898
(1.8) %
(19.0) %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $928 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the net interest margin was 2.07%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $299 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 66 basis points. The decrease in net interest income and the net interest margin reflect the impact of higher interest rates, partly offset by a favorable earning asset mix. The higher interest rate environment drove the cost of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings higher, which outpaced the benefit from higher earning asset yields. Additionally, the balance sheet experienced a shift in funding mix from noninterest-bearing deposits to higher-cost interest-bearing deposits.
Compared to the third quarter of 2023, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $5 million, and the net interest margin increased by six basis points. The increases in net interest income and the net interest margin were driven by actions taken to manage Key's interest rate risk, elevated levels of liquidity, and an improved funding mix. The increase was partly offset by higher interest-bearing deposit costs, which exceeded the benefit from higher earning asset yields, and a planned reduction in loan balances, which benefited Key's net interest margin.
Noninterest Income
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Trust and investment services income
$ 132
$ 130
$ 126
1.5 %
4.8 %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
136
141
172
(3.5)
(20.9)
Cards and payments income
84
90
85
(6.7)
(1.2)
Service charges on deposit accounts
65
69
71
(5.8)
(8.5)
Corporate services income
67
73
89
(8.2)
(24.7)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
48
46
42
4.3
14.3
Corporate-owned life insurance income
36
35
33
2.9
9.1
Consumer mortgage income
11
15
9
(26.7)
22.2
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
22
22
24
-
(8.3)
Other income
9
22
20
(59.1)
(55.0)
Total noninterest income
$ 610
$ 643
$ 671
(5.1) %
(9.1) %
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $61 million . The decrease was driven by a $36 million decline in investment banking and debt placement fees, driven by lower syndication fees and merger and acquisition advisory fees. Corporate services income also declined by $22 million, driven by lower customer derivatives trading activity and related revenue.
Compared to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income decreased by $33 million, reflective of a $13 million decline in other income primarily driven by a gain on a loan sale in the prior quarter. Cards and payments income declined by $6 million and corporate services income declined by $6 million, reflecting lower customer derivatives trading revenue. Additionally, investment banking and debt placement fees declined by $5 million .
Noninterest Expense
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Personnel expense
$ 674
$ 663
$ 674
1.7 %
- %
Net occupancy
65
67
72
(3.0)
(9.7)
Computer processing
92
89
82
3.4
12.2
Business services and professional fees
44
38
60
15.8
(26.7)
Equipment
24
20
20
20.0
20.0
Operating lease expense
18
18
22
-
(18.2)
Marketing
31
28
31
10.7
-
Other expense
424
187
195
126.7
117.4
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,372
$ 1,110
$ 1,156
23.6 %
18.7 %
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $216 million. The increase in noninterest expense was driven by the following impacts in the fourth quarter of 2023: a $190 million charge related to the FDIC special assessment, $67 million from efficiency related expenses, and $18 million from a pension settlement charge. See the Selected Items Impact on Earnings table on page 25 for more information.
Compared to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased $262 million . The increase was driven by the FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and a pension settlement charge in the fourth quarter, which collectively totaled $275 million . See the Selected Items Impact on Earnings table on page 25 for more information. Personnel expense increased $11 million, primarily driven by an increase in severance as part of the previously discussed efficiency related expenses.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 56,664
$ 59,187
$ 58,212
(4.3) %
(2.7) %
Other commercial loans
21,942
22,371
22,720
(1.9)
(3.4)
Total consumer loans
35,342
36,069
36,770
(2.0)
(3.9)
Total loans
$ 113,948
$ 117,627
$ 117,702
(3.1) %
(3.2) %
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $210 million, $202 million, and $171 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
Average loans were $113.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.8 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting Key's planned balance sheet optimization efforts. The decline in average loans was driven by commercial and industrial loans which decreased $1 .5 billion. Average consumer loans also decreased $1 .4 billion, driven by a decline in home equity and consumer direct loans.
Compared to the third quarter of 2023, average loans decreased by $3.7 billion, driven by Key's planned balance sheet optimization efforts. Average commercial loans declined by $3.0 billion, reflective of a $2.5 billion decrease in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average consumer loans declined $727 million, driven by lower consumer mortgage and home equity loan balances.
Average Deposits
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Non-time deposits
$ 130,750
$ 129,743
$ 139,558
.8 %
(6.3) %
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
6,328
5,446
1,351
16.2
368.4
Other time deposits
7,998
9,636
4,757
(17.0)
68.1
Total deposits
$ 145,076
$ 144,825
$ 145,666
.2 %
(.4) %
Cost of total deposits
2.06 %
1.88 %
.51 %
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Average deposits totaled $145.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $590 million compared to the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven by changing client behavior reflective of higher interest rates.
Compared to the third quarter of 2023, average deposits increased by $251 million, driven by a seasonal increase in commercial deposit balances. The increase was partly offset by a decline in other time deposits, reflecting a decrease in wholesale deposit balances.
ASSET QUALITY
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Net loan charge-offs
$ 76
$ 71
$ 41
7.0 %
85.4 %
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.26 %
.24 %
.14 %
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 574
$ 455
$ 387
26.2
48.3
Nonperforming assets at period end
591
471
420
25.5
40.7
Allowance for loan and lease losses
1,508
1,488
1,337
1.3
12.8
Allowance for credit losses
1,804
1,778
1,562
1.5
15.5
Provision for credit losses
102
81
265
25.9
(61.5)
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
263 %
327 %
345 %
N/A
N/A
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
314
391
404
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Key's provision for credit losses was $102 million, compared to $265 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $81 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decline from the year-ago period reflects a more stable economic outlook and the impact of current balance sheet optimization efforts. The increase from the prior quarter reflects credit migration partially offset by lower loan balances.
Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $76 million, or 0.26% of average total loans. These results compare to $41 million, or 0.14%, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $71 million, or 0.24%, for the third quarter of 2023. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.8 billion, or 1.60% of total period-end loans at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.31% at December 31, 2022, and 1.54% at September 30, 2023 .
At December 31, 2023, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $574 million, which represented 0.51% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.32% at December 31, 2022, and 0.39% at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023, totaled $591 million, and represented 0.52% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.35% at December 31, 2022, and 0.41% at September 30, 2023.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2023 .
Capital Ratios
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
10.0 %
9.8 %
9.1 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
11.7
11.4
10.6
Total risk-based capital (a)
14.1
13.8
12.8
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
5.1
4.4
4.4
Leverage (a)
9.0
8.9
8.9
(a)
December 31, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2023. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2023, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 10.0% and 11.7%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 5.1% at December 31, 2023.
Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by nine basis points.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
In thousands
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
936,161
935,733
932,938
- %
.3 %
Return of shares under employee compensation plans
(2)
(10)
(2)
80.0
-
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
405
438
389
(7.5)
4.1
Shares outstanding at end of period
936,564
936,161
933,325
- %
.3 %
Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share for the first quarter of 2024.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
Major Business Segments
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Consumer Bank
$ 786
$ 791
$ 860
(.6) %
(8.6) %
Commercial Bank
794
790
894
.5
(11.2)
Other (a)
(42)
(15)
144
(180.0)
(129.2)
Total
$ 1,538
$ 1,566
$ 1,898
(1.8) %
(19.0) %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Consumer Bank
$ 1
$ 76
$ 38
(98.7) %
(97.4) %
Commercial Bank
143
226
225
(36.7)
(36.4)
Other (a)
(79)
0
131
N/M
(160.3)
Total
$ 65
$ 302
$ 394
(78.5) %
(83.5) %
(a)
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Consumer Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 558
$ 548
$ 634
1.8 %
(12.0) %
Noninterest income
228
243
226
(6.2)
.9
Total revenue (TE)
786
791
860
(.6)
(8.6)
Provision for credit losses
5
14
105
(64.3)
(95.2)
Noninterest expense
780
677
705
15.2
10.6
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
1
100
50
(99.0)
(98.0)
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
0
24
12
(100.0)
(100.0)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 1
$ 76
$ 38
(98.7) %
(97.4) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 41,381
$ 42,250
$ 43,149
(2.1) %
(4.1) %
Total assets
44,178
45,078
46,235
(2.0)
(4.4)
Deposits
84,856
83,863
87,369
1.2
(2.9)
Assets under management at period end
$ 54,859
$ 52,516
$ 51,282
4.5 %
7.0 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Consumer Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 105
$ 105
$ 97
- %
8.2 %
Service charges on deposit accounts
37
40
40
(7.5)
(7.5)
Cards and payments income
62
66
62
(6.1)
-
Consumer mortgage income
11
16
9
(31.3)
22.2
Other noninterest income
13
16
18
(18.8)
(27.8)
Total noninterest income
$ 228
$ 243
$ 226
(6.2) %
.9 %
Average deposit balances
Money market deposits
$ 29,752
$ 28,775
$ 29,694
3.4 %
.2 %
Demand deposits
23,072
23,202
24,956
(.6)
(7.5)
Savings deposits
5,241
5,681
7,439
(7.7)
(29.5)
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
5,899
5,003
1,227
17.9
380.8
Other time deposits
4,366
3,751
1,762
16.4
147.8
Noninterest-bearing deposits
16,526
17,451
22,291
(5.3)
(25.9)
Total deposits
$ 84,856
$ 83,863
$ 87,369
1.2 %
(2.9) %
Other data
Branches
959
959
972
Automated teller machines
1,217
1,249
1,265
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (4Q23 vs. 4Q22)
- Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $38 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $76 million, or 12.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs
- Average loans and leases decreased $1.8 billion, or 4.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by lower home equity and consumer direct loans
- Average deposits decreased $2.5 billion, or 2.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting changing client behavior due to higher interest rates
- Provision for credit losses decreased $100 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by planned balance sheet optimization efforts and a more stable economic outlook
- Noninterest income increased $2 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by an increase in trust and investment services and consumer mortgage income
- Noninterest expense increased $75 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflective of a FDIC special assessment charge
Commercial Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 444
$ 430
$ 486
3.3 %
(8.6) %
Noninterest income
350
360
408
(2.8)
(14.2)
Total revenue (TE)
794
790
894
.5
(11.2)
Provision for credit losses
96
68
165
41.2
(41.8)
Noninterest expense
525
431
459
21.8
14.4
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
173
291
270
(40.5)
(35.9)
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
30
65
45
(53.8)
(33.3)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 143
$ 226
$ 225
(36.7) %
(36.4) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 72,088
$ 74,951
$ 74,100
(3.8) %
(2.7) %
Loans held for sale
635
1,268
1,377
(49.9)
(53.9)
Total assets
81,393
85,274
84,615
(4.6)
(3.8)
Deposits
56,897
54,896
54,385
3.6 %
4.6 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Commercial Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 27
$ 24
$ 30
12.5 %
(10.0) %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
135
141
172
(4.3)
(21.5)
Cards and payments income
19
17
19
11.8
-
Service charges on deposit accounts
27
28
30
(3.6)
(10.0)
Corporate services income
61
64
81
(4.7)
(24.7)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
49
45
42
8.9
16.7
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
21
22
23
(4.5)
(8.7)
Other noninterest income
11
19
11
(42.1)
-
Total noninterest income
$ 350
$ 360
$ 408
(2.8) %
(14.2) %
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (4Q23 vs. 4Q22)
- Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $143 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $225 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $42 million, or 8.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits
- Average loan and lease balances, decreased $2.0 billion, or 2.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by a decline in commercial and industrial loans as we de-emphasized non-relationship business
- Average deposit balances increased $2.5 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by our focus on growing deposits across our commercial businesses
- Provision for credit losses decreased $69 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by planned balance sheet optimization efforts and a more stable economic outlook
- Noninterest income decreased $58 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a decline in investment banking and debt placement fees, reflecting lower syndication and merger and acquisition advisory revenues, as well as a decline in corporate services income
- Noninterest expense increased $66 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to the FDIC special assessment charge
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023 .
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
KeyCorp
Fourth Quarter 2023
Financial Supplement
Basis of Presentation
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).
Annualized Data
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.
Taxable Equivalent
Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt municipal securities, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to results of peers.
Earnings Per Share Equivalent
Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 928
$ 923
$ 1,227
Noninterest income
610
643
671
Total revenue (TE)
1,538
1,566
1,898
Provision for credit losses
102
81
265
Noninterest expense
1,372
1,110
1,156
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
65
302
394
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
1
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
65
303
394
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
30
266
356
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
1
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
30
267
356
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .03
$ .29
$ .38
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.03
.29
.38
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution
.03
.29
.38
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)
.03
.29
.38
Cash dividends declared
.205
.205
.205
Book value at period end
13.02
11.65
11.79
Tangible book value at period end
10.02
8.65
8.75
Market price at period end
14.40
10.76
17.42
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
.14 %
.62 %
.83 %
Return on average common equity
1.08
9.31
13.24
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
1.46
12.40
18.07
Net interest margin (TE)
2.07
2.01
2.73
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
88.6
70.3
60.3
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
.14 %
.62 %
.82 %
Return on average common equity
1.08
9.35
13.24
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
1.46
12.45
18.07
Net interest margin (TE)
2.07
2.01
2.73
Loan to deposit (c)
77.9
80.8
84.7
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
7.8 %
7.1 %
7.1 %
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
6.5
5.8
5.8
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
5.1
4.4
4.4
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
10.0
9.8
9.1
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
11.7
11.4
10.6
Total risk-based capital (d)
14.1
13.8
12.8
Leverage (d)
9.0
8.9
8.9
Asset quality - from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 76
$ 71
$ 41
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.26 %
.24 %
.14 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,508
$ 1,488
$ 1,337
Allowance for credit losses
1,804
1,778
1,562
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.34 %
1.29 %
1.12 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.60
1.54
1.31
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
263
327
345
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
314
391
404
Nonperforming loans at period-end
$ 574
$ 455
$ 387
Nonperforming assets at period-end
591
471
420
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.51 %
.39 %
.32 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.52
.41
.35
Trust assets
Assets under management
$ 54,859
$ 52,516
$ 51,282
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,129
17,666
18,210
Branches
959
959
972
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$ 7
$ 8
$ 7
Financial Highlights (continued)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Twelve months ended
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 3,943
$ 4,554
Noninterest income
2,470
2,718
Total revenue (TE)
6,413
7,272
Provision for credit losses
489
502
Noninterest expense
4,734
4,410
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
964
1,911
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
3
6
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
967
1,917
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
821
1,793
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
3
6
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
824
1,799
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .88
$ 1.94
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.89
1.94
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution
.88
1.92
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution
-
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)
.88
1.93
Cash dividends paid
.82
.79
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
.50 %
1.03 %
Return on average common equity
7.21
14.21
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
9.60
18.34
Net interest margin (TE)
2.17
2.64
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
73.2
67.5
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
.50 %
1.03 %
Return on average common equity
7.24
14.26
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
9.63
18.40
Net interest margin (TE)
2.17
2.63
Asset quality - from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 244
$ 161
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.21 %
.14 %
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,692
17,660
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
30
27
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(d)
December 31, 2023, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 14,637
$ 13,356
$ 13,454
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,806
2,816
2,844
Preferred Stock (b)
2,446
2,446
2,446
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 9,385
$ 8,094
$ 8,164
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 188,281
$ 187,851
$ 189,813
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,806
2,816
2,844
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 185,475
$ 185,035
$ 186,969
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
5.06 %
4.37 %
4.37 %
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 921
$ 915
$ 1,220
$ 3,913
$ 4,527
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
7
8
7
30
27
Noninterest income
610
643
671
2,470
2,718
Less: Noninterest expense
1,372
1,110
1,156
4,734
4,410
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 166
$ 456
$ 742
$ 1,679
$ 2,862
Average tangible common equity
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 13,471
$ 13,831
$ 13,168
$ 13,881
$ 14,730
Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)
2,811
2,821
2,851
2,826
2,839
Preferred stock (average)
2,500
2,500
2,500
2,500
2,114
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 8,160
$ 8,510
$ 7,817
$ 8,555
$ 9,777
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 30
$ 266
$ 356
$ 821
$ 1,793
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
8,160
8,510
7,817
8,555
9,777
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
1.46 %
12.40 %
18.07 %
9.60 %
18.34 %
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 30
$ 267
$ 356
$ 824
$ 1,799
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
8,160
8,510
7,817
8,555
9,777
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
1.46 %
12.45 %
18.07 %
9.63 %
18.40 %
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Cash efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 1,372
$ 1,110
$ 1,156
$ 4,734
$ 4,410
Less: Intangible asset amortization
10
9
12
39
47
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 1,362
$ 1,101
$ 1,144
$ 4,695
$ 4,363
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 921
$ 915
$ 1,220
$ 3,913
$ 4,527
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
7
8
7
30
27
Net interest income TE
928
923
1,227
3,943
4,554
Noninterest income
610
643
671
2,470
2,718
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 1,538
$ 1,566
$ 1,898
$ 6,413
$ 7,272
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
88.6 %
70.3 %
60.3 %
73.2 %
60.0 %
(a)
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $2 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
(b)
Net of capital surplus.
(c)
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, average intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $2 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions)
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
Assets
Loans
$ 112,606
$ 115,544
$ 119,394
Loans held for sale
483
730
963
Securities available for sale
37,185
35,839
39,117
Held-to-maturity securities
8,575
8,853
8,710
Trading account assets
1,142
1,325
829
Short-term investments
10,817
7,871
2,432
Other investments
1,244
1,356
1,308
Total earning assets
172,052
171,518
172,753
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,508)
(1,488)
(1,337)
Cash and due from banks
941
766
887
Premises and equipment
661
649
636
Goodwill
2,752
2,752
2,752
Other intangible assets
55
65
94
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,383
4,381
4,369
Accrued income and other assets
8,601
8,843
9,223
Discontinued assets
344
365
436
Total assets
$ 188,281
$ 187,851
$ 189,813
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 114,859
$ 112,581
$ 101,761
Noninterest-bearing deposits
30,728
31,710
40,834
Total deposits
145,587
144,291
142,595
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
38
43
4,077
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
3,053
3,470
5,386
Accrued expense and other liabilities
5,412
5,388
4,994
Long-term debt
19,554
21,303
19,307
Total liabilities
173,644
174,495
176,359
Equity
Preferred stock
2,500
2,500
2,500
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
6,281
6,254
6,286
Retained earnings
15,672
15,835
15,616
Treasury stock, at cost
(5,844)
(5,851)
(5,910)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(5,229)
(6,639)
(6,295)
Key shareholders' equity
14,637
13,356
13,454
Total liabilities and equity
$ 188,281
$ 187,851
$ 189,813
Common shares outstanding (000)
936,564
936,161
933,325
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Interest income
Loans
$ 1,574
$ 1,593
$ 1,347
$ 6,219
$ 4,241
Loans held for sale
12
19
20
61
56
Securities available for sale
213
192
195
793
752
Held-to-maturity securities
78
79
64
312
213
Trading account assets
13
15
10
55
31
Short-term investments
138
123
48
414
97
Other investments
22
22
11
73
22
Total interest income
2,050
2,043
1,695
7,927
5,412
Interest expense
Deposits
754
687
186
2,322
279
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
-
9
16
79
41
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
45
81
54
308
90
Long-term debt
330
351
219
1,305
475
Total interest expense
1,129
1,128
475
4,014
885
Net interest income
921
915
1,220
3,913
4,527
Provision for credit losses
102
81
265
489
502
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
819
834
955
3,424
4,025
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
132
130
126
516
526
Investment banking and debt placement fees
136
141
172
542
638
Cards and payments income
84
90
85
340
341
Service charges on deposit accounts
65
69
71
270
350
Corporate services income
67
73
89
302
372
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
48
46
42
190
167
Corporate-owned life insurance income
36
35
33
132
132
Consumer mortgage income
11
15
9
51
58
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
22
22
24
92
103
Other income
9
22
20
35
31
Total noninterest income
610
643
671
2,470
2,718
Noninterest expense
Personnel
674
663
674
2,660
2,566
Net occupancy
65
67
72
267
295
Computer processing
92
89
82
368
314
Business services and professional fees
44
38
60
168
212
Equipment
24
20
20
88
92
Operating lease expense
18
18
22
77
101
Marketing
31
28
31
109
123
Other expense
424
187
195
997
707
Total noninterest expense
1,372
1,110
1,156
4,734
4,410
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
57
367
470
1,160
2,333
Income taxes
(8)
65
76
196
422
Income (loss) from continuing operations
65
302
394
964
1,911
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
1
-
3
6
Net income (loss)
65
303
394
967
1,917
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 65
$ 303
$ 394
$ 967
$ 1,917
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 30
$ 266
$ 356
$ 821
$ 1,793
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
30
267
356
824
1,799
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .03
$ .29
$ .38
$ .88
$ 1.94
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.03
.29
.38
.89
1.94
Per common share - assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .03
$ .29
$ .38
$ .88
$ 1.92
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.03
.29
.38
.88
1.93
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ .205
$ .205
$ .205
$ .820
$ .790
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
927,517
927,131
924,974
927,217
924,363
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
6,529
4,613
8,750
5,542
8,696
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)
934,046
931,744
933,724
932,759
933,059
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Fourth Quarter 2023
Third Quarter 2023
Fourth Quarter 2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 56,664
$ 870
6.09 %
$ 59,187
$ 886
5.94 %
$ 58,212
$ 712
4.85 %
Real estate - commercial mortgage
15,346
234
6.05
15,844
238
5.97
16,445
208
5.01
Real estate - construction
3,028
54
7.05
2,820
48
6.77
2,450
35
5.70
Commercial lease financing
3,568
30
3.34
3,707
30
3.25
3,825
26
2.71
Total commercial loans
78,606
1,188
6.00
81,558
1,202
5.85
80,932
981
4.81
Real estate - residential mortgage
21,113
174
3.30
21,459
176
3.28
21,128
164
3.11
Home equity loans
7,227
108
5.93
7,418
110
5.87
7,890
103
5.18
Consumer direct loans
5,987
75
4.97
6,169
77
4.96
6,713
75
4.45
Credit cards
987
36
14.47
991
35
14.16
993
31
12.61
Consumer indirect loans
28
-
-
32
1
3.77
46
-
-
Total consumer loans
35,342
393
4.43
36,069
399
4.40
36,770
373
4.05
Total loans
113,948
1,581
5.51
117,627
1,601
5.41
117,702
1,354
4.57
Loans held for sale
695
12
6.85
1,356
19
5.73
1,421
20
5.63
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
35,576
213
1.99
37,271
192
1.76
39,149
195
1.70
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
8,714
78
3.56
9,020
79
3.50
8,278
64
3.07
Trading account assets
1,104
13
4.93
1,203
15
4.97
863
10
4.57
Short-term investments
9,571
138
5.72
8,416
123
5.79
3,159
48
6.02
Other investments (e)
1,297
22
6.91
1,395
22
6.35
1,294
11
3.15
Total earning assets
170,905
2,057
4.60
176,288
2,051
4.47
171,866
1,702
3.79
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,484)
(1,477)
(1,145)
Accrued income and other assets
17,471
17,530
18,421
Discontinued assets
351
374
447
Total assets
$ 187,243
$ 192,715
$ 189,589
Liabilities
Money market deposits
$ 36,648
$ 251
2.72 %
$ 35,243
$ 213
2.40 %
$ 34,921
$ 35
.40 %
Demand deposits
56,963
348
2.42
55,837
315
2.24
50,877
119
.93
Savings deposits
5,492
1
.05
5,966
1
.05
7,795
1
.03
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
6,328
67
4.23
5,446
55
4.01
1,351
3
.93
Other time deposits
7,998
87
4.29
9,636
103
4.25
4,757
28
2.33
Total interest-bearing deposits
113,429
754
2.63
112,128
687
2.43
99,701
186
.74
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
56
-
2.29
710
9
5.04
1,752
16
3.52
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
3,199
45
5.62
5,819
81
5.54
5,420
54
3.94
Long-term debt (f), (g)
19,921
330
6.64
21,584
351
6.50
18,351
219
4.77
Total interest-bearing liabilities
136,605
1,129
3.29
140,241
1,128
3.20
125,224
475
1.50
Noninterest-bearing deposits
31,647
32,697
45,965
Accrued expense and other liabilities
5,169
5,572
4,785
Discontinued liabilities (g)
351
374
447
Total liabilities
$ 173,772
$ 178,884
$ 176,421
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 13,471
$ 13,831
$ 13,168
Noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
Total equity
13,471
13,831
13,168
Total liabilities and equity
$ 187,243
$ 192,715
$ 189,589
Interest rate spread (TE)
1.31 %
1.27 %
2.28 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 928
2.07 %
$ 923
2.01 %
$ 1,227
2.73 %
TE adjustment (b)
7
8
7
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 921
$ 915
$ 1,220
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $210 million, $202 million, and $171 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2023
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 59,379
$ 3,444
5.80 %
$ 54,970
$ 2,148
3.91 %
Real estate - commercial mortgage
15,968
931
5.83
15,572
633
4.07
Real estate - construction
2,755
185
6.71
2,229
99
4.44
Commercial lease financing
3,703
116
3.13
3,869
98
2.54
Total commercial loans
81,805
4,676
5.72
76,640
2,978
3.89
Real estate - residential mortgage
21,428
699
3.26
19,036
559
2.94
Home equity loans
7,522
433
5.76
8,115
347
4.28
Consumer direct loans
6,228
304
4.88
6,490
277
4.27
Credit cards
986
136
13.88
959
107
11.23
Consumer indirect loans
35
1
0.71
62
-
-
Total consumer loans
36,199
1,573
4.35
34,662
1,290
3.72
Total loans
118,004
6,249
5.30
111,302
4,268
3.84
Loans held for sale
1,012
61
6.06
1,278
56
4.41
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
37,718
793
1.80
42,325
752
1.62
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
9,008
312
3.46
7,676
213
2.77
Trading account assets
1,138
55
4.85
850
31
3.61
Short-term investments
7,349
414
5.63
4,264
97
2.28
Other investments (e)
1,392
73
5.28
952
22
2.26
Total earning assets
175,621
7,957
4.37
168,647
5,439
3.15
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,419)
(1,101)
Accrued income and other assets
17,425
18,340
Discontinued assets
384
492
Total assets
$ 192,011
$ 186,378
Liabilities
Money market deposits
$ 34,539
$ 666
1.93 %
$ 35,966
$ 52
.14 %
Other demand deposits
54,711
1,102
2.01
49,707
182
.37
Savings deposits
6,343
3
.04
7,798
1
.01
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
4,517
171
3.79
1,455
8
.56
Other time deposits
9,277
380
4.10
2,892
36
1.25
Total interest-bearing deposits
109,387
2,322
2.12
97,818
279
.29
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,647
79
4.81
2,107
41
1.93
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
5,890
308
5.24
2,963
90
3.02
Long-term debt (f), (g)
20,983
1,305
6.22
14,915
475
3.19
Total interest-bearing liabilities
137,907
4,014
2.91
117,803
885
.75
Noninterest-bearing deposits
34,672
49,044
Accrued expense and other liabilities
5,167
4,309
Discontinued liabilities (g)
384
492
Total liabilities
$ 178,130
$ 171,648
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 13,881
$ 14,730
Noncontrolling interests
-
-
Total equity
13,881
14,730
Total liabilities and equity
$ 192,011
$ 186,378
Interest rate spread (TE)
1.46 %
2.40 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 3,943
2.17 %
$ 4,554
2.64 %
TE adjustment (b)
30
27
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 3,913
$ 4,527
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $196 million and $157 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Personnel (a)
$ 674
$ 663
$ 674
$ 2,660
$ 2,566
Net occupancy
65
67
72
267
295
Computer processing
92
89
82
368
314
Business services and professional fees
44
38
60
168
212
Equipment
24
20
20
88
92
Operating lease expense
18
18
22
77
101
Marketing
31
28
31
109
123
Other expense
424
187
195
997
707
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,372
$ 1,110
$ 1,156
$ 4,734
$ 4,410
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
17,129
17,666
18,210
17,692
17,660
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Salaries and contract labor
$ 399
$ 415
$ 407
$ 1,649
$ 1,500
Incentive and stock-based compensation
139
141
171
525
693
Employee benefits
97
106
94
405
363
Severance
39
1
2
81
10
Total personnel expense
$ 674
$ 663
$ 674
$ 2,660
$ 2,566
Loan Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 12/31/2023 vs.
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 55,815
$ 57,606
$ 59,647
(3.1) %
(6.4) %
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
15,187
15,549
16,352
(2.3)
(7.1)
Construction
3,066
2,982
2,530
2.8
21.2
Total commercial real estate loans
18,253
18,531
18,882
(1.5)
(3.3)
Commercial lease financing (b)
3,523
3,681
3,936
(4.3)
(10.5)
Total commercial loans
77,591
79,818
82,465
(2.8)
(5.9)
Residential - prime loans:
Real estate - residential mortgage
20,958
21,309
21,401
(1.6)
(2.1)
Home equity loans
7,139
7,324
7,951
(2.5)
(10.2)
Total residential - prime loans
28,097
28,633
29,352
(1.9)
(4.3)
Consumer direct loans
5,890
6,074
6,508
(3.0)
(9.5)
Credit cards
1,002
988
1,026
1.4
(2.3)
Consumer indirect loans
26
31
43
(16.1)
(39.5)
Total consumer loans
35,015
35,726
36,929
(2.0)
(5.2)
Total loans (c), (d)
$ 112,606
$ 115,544
$ 119,394
(2.5) %
(5.7) %
(a)
Loan balances include $207 million, $207 million, and $172 million of commercial credit card balances at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(b)
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $7 million, $4 million, and $8 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
Total loans exclude loans of $339 million at December 31, 2023, $360 million at September 30, 2023, and $434 million at December 31, 2022, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
(d)
Accrued interest of $522 million, $519 million, and $417 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 12/31/2023 vs.
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
Commercial and industrial
$ 50
$ 47
$ 477
6.4 %
(89.5) %
Real estate - commercial mortgage
382
571
427
(33.1)
(10.5)
Commercial lease financing
-
-
35
-
(100.0)
Real estate - residential mortgage
51
112
24
(54.5)
112.5
Total loans held for sale
$ 483
$ 730
$ 963
(33.8) %
(49.8) %
N/M = Not Meaningful
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(Dollars in millions)
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
Balance at beginning of period
$ 730
$ 1,130
$ 1,211
$ 963
$ 1,048
New originations
1,879
3,035
1,798
1,779
3,158
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
(31)
(94)
(52)
(13)
(48)
Loan sales
(2,095)
(3,312)
(1,798)
(1,518)
(3,124)
Loan draws (payments), net
-
(29)
(28)
-
(71)
Valuation and other adjustments
-
-
(1)
-
-
Balance at end of period
$ 483
$ 730
$ 1,130
$ 1,211
$ 963
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Average loans outstanding
$ 113,948
$ 117,627
$ 117,702
$ 118,004
$ 111,302
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
1,488
1,480
1,144
1,337
1,061
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
49
62
35
188
153
Real estate - commercial mortgage
24
1
13
39
23
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
-
Total commercial real estate loans
24
1
13
39
23
Commercial lease financing
-
-
-
-
2
Total commercial loans
73
63
48
227
178
Real estate - residential mortgage
-
-
-
1
(2)
Home equity loans
(2)
1
-
2
1
Consumer direct loans
14
14
9
50
34
Credit cards
10
9
8
37
30
Consumer indirect loans
-
-
2
1
4
Total consumer loans
22
24
19
91
67
Total loans charged off
95
87
67
318
245
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
11
10
18
44
50
Real estate - commercial mortgage
1
-
1
2
5
Real estate - construction
1
-
-
1
1
Total commercial real estate loans
2
-
1
3
6
Commercial lease financing
1
1
2
5
4
Total commercial loans
14
11
21
52
60
Real estate - residential mortgage
1
1
3
4
5
Home equity loans
-
1
-
3
3
Consumer direct loans
1
2
1
7
8
Credit cards
3
1
1
7
6
Consumer indirect loans
-
-
-
1
2
Total consumer loans
5
5
5
22
24
Total recoveries
19
16
26
74
84
Net loan charge-offs
(76)
(71)
(41)
(244)
(161)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
96
79
234
415
437
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$ 1,508
$ 1,488
$ 1,337
$ 1,508
$ 1,337
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
$ 290
$ 291
$ 194
$ 225
$ 160
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
6
2
31
74
65
Other
-
(3)
-
(3)
-
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)
$ 296
$ 290
$ 225
$ 296
$ 225
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$ 1,804
$ 1,778
$ 1,562
$ 1,804
$ 1,562
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.26 %
.24 %
.14 %
.21 %
.14 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.34
1.29
1.12
1.34
1.12
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.60
1.54
1.31
1.60
1.31
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
263
327
345
263
346
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
314
391
404
314
404
Discontinued operations - education lending business:
Loans charged off
$ 1
$ -
$ 2
$ 4
$ 6
Recoveries
-
-
-
1
2
Net loan charge-offs
$ (1)
$ -
$ (2)
$ (3)
$ (4)
(a)
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
Net loan charge-offs
$ 76
$ 71
$ 52
$ 45
$ 41
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.26 %
.24 %
.17 %
.15 %
.14 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,508
$ 1,488
$ 1,480
$ 1,380
$ 1,337
Allowance for credit losses (a)
1,804
1,778
1,771
1,656
1,562
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.34 %
1.29 %
1.24 %
1.15 %
1.12 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.60
1.54
1.49
1.38
1.31
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
263
327
343
332
345
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
314
391
411
398
404
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 574
$ 455
$ 431
$ 416
$ 387
Nonperforming assets at period end
591
471
462
447
420
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.51 %
.39 %
.36 %
.35 %
.32 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.52
.41
.39
.37
.35
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
Commercial and industrial
$ 297
$ 214
$ 188
$ 170
$ 174
Real estate - commercial mortgage
100
63
65
59
21
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
-
Total commercial real estate loans
100
63
65
59
21
Commercial lease financing
-
1
1
1
1
Total commercial loans
397
278
254
230
196
Real estate - residential mortgage
71
72
73
75
77
Home equity loans
97
97
97
104
107
Consumer direct loans
3
3
3
3
3
Credit cards
5
4
3
3
3
Consumer indirect loans
1
1
1
1
1
Total consumer loans
177
177
177
186
191
Total nonperforming loans (a)
574
455
431
416
387
OREO
17
16
15
13
13
Nonperforming loans held for sale
-
-
16
18
20
Other nonperforming assets
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 591
$ 471
$ 462
$ 447
$ 420
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
107
52
73
55
60
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
222
178
139
164
180
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business
3
2
2
3
3
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.51 %
.39 %
.36 %
.35 %
.32 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.52
.41
.39
.37
.35
(a)
On January 1, 2023, Key adopted ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. In connection with the adoption of this guidance, nonperforming loans for periods after January 1, 2023, include certain loans which were modified for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Amounts prior to January 1, 2023, include nonperforming troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), for which accounting guidance was eliminated upon adoption of ASU 2022-02.
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
Balance at beginning of period
$ 455
$ 431
$ 416
$ 387
$ 390
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
297
159
169
143
113
Charge-offs
(95)
(87)
(76)
(60)
(67)
Loans sold
(9)
(4)
(23)
(2)
(4)
Payments
(56)
(25)
(20)
(31)
(22)
Transfers to OREO
(2)
(3)
(2)
(2)
(1)
Loans returned to accrual status
(16)
(16)
(33)
(19)
(22)
Balance at end of period
$ 574
$ 455
$ 431
$ 416
$ 387
Line of Business Results
(Dollars in millions)
Change 4Q23 vs.
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
3Q23
4Q22
Consumer Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 786
$ 791
$ 803
$ 840
$ 860
(.6) %
(8.6) %
Provision for credit losses
5
14
32
60
105
(64.3)
(95.2)
Noninterest expense
780
677
663
663
705
15.2
10.6
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
1
76
82
89
38
(98.7)
(97.4)
Average loans and leases
41,381
42,250
42,934
43,086
43,149
(2.1)
(4.1)
Average deposits
84,856
83,863
82,498
84,637
87,369
1.2
(2.9)
Net loan charge-offs
40
36
32
24
21
11.1
90.5
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.38 %
.34 %
.30 %
.23 %
.19 %
11.8
100.0
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 190
$ 190
$ 193
$ 196
$ 202
-
(5.9)
Return on average allocated equity
0.11 %
8.48 %
9.04 %
9.87 %
4.51 %
(98.7)
(97.6)
Commercial Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 794
$ 790
$ 805
$ 844
$ 894
.5 %
(11.2) %
Provision for credit losses
96
68
134
80
165
41.2
(41.8)
Noninterest expense
525
431
405
442
459
21.8
14.4
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
143
226
214
255
225
(36.7)
(36.4)
Average loans and leases
72,088
74,951
77,277
76,306
74,100
(3.8)
(2.7)
Average loans held for sale
635
1,268
1,014
876
1,377
(49.9)
(53.9)
Average deposits
56,897
54,896
51,420
52,219
54,385
3.6
4.6
Net loan charge-offs
35
35
20
21
25
-
40.0
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.19 %
.19 %
.10 %
.11 %
.13 %
-
46.2
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 401
$ 281
$ 269
$ 251
$ 218
42.7
83.9
Return on average allocated equity
5.64 %
8.64 %
8.17 %
10.04 %
9.36 %
(34.7)
(39.7)
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Selected Items Impact on Earnings(a)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Pretax(b)
After-tax at marginal rate(b)
Quarter to date results
Amount
Net Income
EPS(c)
Three months ended December 31, 2023
Efficiency related expenses(d)
$ (67)
$ (51)
$ (0.05)
Pension settlement (other expense)
(18)
(14)
(0.02)
FDIC special assessment (other expense)
(190)
(144)
(0.15)
Total selected items
(275)
(209)
(0.22)
Three months ended September 30, 2023
None
-
-
-
Three months ended June 30, 2023
None
-
-
-
Three months ended March 31, 2023
Efficiency related expenses(e)
(64)
(49)
(0.05)
Year to date results
Twelve months ended December 31, 2023
Efficiency related expenses
(131)
(100)
(0.10)
Pension settlement (other expense)
(18)
(14)
(0.02)
FDIC special assessment (other expense)
(190)
(144)
(0.15)
Total selected items
$ (339)
$ (258)
$ (0.27)
(a)
Includes items impacting results or trends during the period but are not considered non-GAAP adjustments.
(b)
Favorable (unfavorable) impact
(c)
Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis
(d)
Efficiency related expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023, consist primarily of $39 million of severance recorded in personnel expense and $24 million of corporate real estate related rationalization and other contract termination or renegotiation costs recorded in other expense.
(e)
Efficiency related expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, consist primarily of $31 million of severance recorded in personnel expense and $28 million of corporate real estate related rationalization and other contract termination or renegotiation costs recorded in other expense.
