The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

18 January 2024

Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Board of Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT") announces that it has agreed to sell forty-three of its shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") for cash to the executive employees of LTL profit share scheme. The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £11,486.20 per share, last calculated on 31 December 2023. The effective sale on 23 January 2024 will reduce LTIT's holdings to 6,378 shares of LTL.

