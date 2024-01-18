

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration has announced its Improving Student Achievement Agenda for 2024, which is focused on proven strategies that aims to accelerate academic performance for every school in the country.



The White House announced that the administration will intensify its drive for adoption of three strategies that improve student learning: increasing student attendance; providing high-dosage tutoring; and increasing summer learning and extended or afterschool learning time.



The Administration is urging States, districts, and schools to adopt these strategies.



To complement these State and local actions, the Department of Education will work with States to improve school performance by conducting additional monitoring so that States more effectively implement evidence-based responses to challenges, tracking progress in closing pandemic gaps.



Many philanthropic and national organizations have announced commitments to support academic achievement. They iclude Afterschool Alliance, Attendance Works, AT&T, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, National PTA, National Summer Learning Association, Overdeck Family Foundation, Parent Teacher Home Visits, Wallace Foundation, YMCA and Zearn.



The White House said the Administration will continue to work with these organizations to further build on these commitments.



Following the school closures that began in 2020 during the Covid outbreak, the rate of chronic absenteeism of students across the country reached about 31 percent in 2021-2022.



Students who are chronically absent are much less likely to read at grade level and to graduate high school, according to the Council of Economic Advisers.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken